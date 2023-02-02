Read full article on original website
New Clay County Tourism Logo Unveiled
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County’s tourism director unveiled a new logo Tuesday. Olivia Baxter says the design was created by F8 Marketing. The new logo is a four-pointed star dissecting a square into quadrants of different colors. Baxter says the square reflects Clay County’s shape, and the colors have significance too: Barn red in the upper left-hand corner, sky blue in the lower left, grass green in the upper right, and harvest gold in the lower right.
Spencer City Council 2/7
Spencer, IA (KICD) — After a month of consideration, the Spencer city council has voted to enter into a one year contract with the business recruitment firm called “The Retail Coach.” The contract is for 20 thousand dollars with another 5 thousand dollars for expenses. Councilman Bill Orrison pointed out to the public that Spencer Municipal Utilities has agreed to pay half of each bill.
Estherville City Council 2/6
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
Registration Open For 2023 Leadership Spencer Class
Spencer, IA (KICD)– An opportunity for Spencer residents to learn about and see some of the community’s businesses is returning next month. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheriffa Jones tells KICD News the hope is to bring Leadership Spencer back to the style similar to what was used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Sibley-Ocheyedan Schools Entering Final Stages of Search for New Superintendent
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Sibley-Ocheyedan Schools are in the process of finding a new leader with the upcoming departure of its Superintendent. Jamie Craig has served in this role for four years and has decided it is time to make a move for personal reasons. Craig looked back at his...
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has pled guilty to being part of a drug conspiracy in federal court. 34-year-old Joey Post of Swea City was convicted on Wednesday one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine with evidence presented in court showing he and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of the drug between February and May of last year.
Mallard woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Mallard woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week southwest of West Bend. A deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 5500 mile of 485th Street. Following an investigation,...
