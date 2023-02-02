Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Patrick Alvord of Bethel Named to Springfield College Dean's List
Springfield College has named Patrick Alvord from Bethel to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Alvord has a primary major of Sport Management. The criteria for selection to the Dean's List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of "P" grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.
hamlethub.com
Cos Cob Resident Named to Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Zachary Garsson of Cos Cob has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a...
hamlethub.com
UT Student, Scotland Davis, of Redding, Earned Dean's List Honors
Scotland Davis, of Redding, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Davis is majoring in Advertising and Public Relations BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. The University of Tampa is a private,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. The following Ridgefield residents have met these requirements:. * Kenley Kegler, Photography, daughter of Patricia Jo Kegler and Kenneth Kegler. * Finn Tidbury, Business Management, son...
hamlethub.com
Summer at New Canaan Country School is now accepting registrations!
Looking for a fun, summer experience for your children ages 4 - Grade 9?. Featuring a combination of traditional day-camp and educational offerings, Summer @ Country School activities include: art, athletics, science, STEM & coding, theater, woodland adventures, weekly specials and visiting performers. Openings are now available in the following...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Student Awarded Prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal
Ridgefield High School Senior, Charlotte Bowler, recently earned the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor a member of the United States Senate or House of Representatives may bestow upon a youth civilian. The award is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement.
hamlethub.com
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application
The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Invites the Public to Join Citizen Scientist FrogWatch USA
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer.
hamlethub.com
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023!
ACT of Connecticut's SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023!. This year, we are thrilled to honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with ACT of CT's Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Bethel resident Traci-Marie Jones, 52
Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, of Bethel. Mother of Rebecca Louise, Justin Lester, and Lauren Lizbeth. Daughter of Donna (Lovejoy) Baxter and the late Larry A. Baxter and brother of Paul A. Baxter. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Sunday, February 12,...
hamlethub.com
Singing Valentine's from Danbury's Mad Hatter Chorus!
Running out of gift ideas for Valentine’s Day? Why not buy that special person a Singing Valentine?. For $50, a tuxedo-clad quartet will deliver two love songs, a rose, and a card to your loved one. Or, for $25, one of our quartets will record a special song personalized for your sweetheart and deliver it via email on Valentine’s Day.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Attorneys Ryan Henry and Dan Readyoff Join Cramer & Anderson
Attorneys Ryan Henry and Daniel Readyoff have joined Cramer & Anderson as Partners based in the firm’s flagship New Milford office. Both were previously Partners with the New Milford firm Allingham, Readyoff & Henry, LLC. “I am excited to join a firm that has been serving the community for...
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission
Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
hamlethub.com
43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn
On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library Launches Three-Year Strategic Plan to Address Current Challenges and Opportunities and to Reimagine the Library’s Future
Wilton Library is pleased to announce the release of its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026. The Strategic Plan is a road map for the library’s future, highlighting the library’s core purpose, mission, and vision, with focus on progress and working to successfully meet the diverse needs of the evolving Wilton community.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance
The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
hamlethub.com
American Red Cross Helping 11 after Fires in Norwalk and Sterling
The American Red Cross is helping 11 people after two fires yesterday in Norwalk and Sterling. On Saturday, Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires and provided immediate assistance to at least 19 people across the state. Five families – five adults after a fire today on N. Water...
hamlethub.com
Westport's own Walrus Alley Signature Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe is a Super Bowl Touchdown!
Tailgating at home for the big game? This dip is better than any touchdown!. Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, and what better way to celebrate the big game than with the perfect game day food?. Westport’s very own, Walrus Alley, a southern-inspired, family-owned restaurant offers up their...
Comments / 0