A small but mighty CA nonprofit aims to diversify the legal profession

The legal profession historically has not been known for its racial diversity.

In 2017, the American Bar Association reported that the “legal profession remains one of the least diverse professions” and that despite years of forward initiatives and slight gains diversifying a homogeneous field “action from the leadership down (is required), in addition to measures meant to increase the numbers of minority populations in law schools, law firms and professional associations.”

Four years later, the ABA found that only 4.7% of all lawyers are Black — unchanged from 2011 figures — and Hispanics and Latinos are even less represented in the profession. This population make up only 6% of attorneys in California , despite accounting for 36% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

However, most state bars don’t record race and ethnicity, according to the American Bar Association . The California bar began reporting this data last year, and its August 2022 report showed some hope: The percentage of newly admitted attorneys among some underrepresented groups is increasing.

In that report, California bar executive director Leah Wilson said, “While new entrants to the profession increasingly reflect the rich diversity of our state, we still have a long way to go towards the goal of demographic parity.”

To jumpstart the slow progress of diversifying the profession, a retired California deputy attorney general is meeting aspiring lawyers at the starting line of their careers.

Cindy Lopez founded the Legal Education Access Pipeline , or LEAP, in 2020. The program provides its fellows applying to law school with free resources like preparation for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), moot court opportunities and law school application counseling. LEAP also provides mentorship with practicing attorneys, a much–needed resource in the field, Lopez said.

Fellows in LEAP’s nine-month program are first-generation students of color from low socioeconomic backgrounds — “people who have not had equitable access” to law, Lopez said. Access, she added, is the biggest barrier to the profession, and resources in California’s socioeconomically disadvantaged communities are meager.

“For these students, no one in their family graduated college. In fact, for some of them, they are the first to graduate from high school,” Lopez said.

Applying to law school, she added, is fought on a completely different playing field than applying to college — an understatement underscored by graduated LEAP fellows.

“It’s so hard to navigate the application process to law school if you don’t have someone there to help you along the way. Pipeline programs like LEAP provide that needed mentorship,” said Leslie Estrada Flynn, who joined LEAP’s first cohort of fellows in 2020. She now attends Golden Gate University School of Law, and hopes to pursue a career in public interest.

Flynn noted the importance of workshop panels, and said, “I knew going in that the field is dominated by white men. But everyone who applies to the LEAP program is considered diverse in one way or another, so that was important for me, to see and learn from people who are like us.”

She joined LEAP in 2020, weeks before emergency declarations shuttered most classes and events in the state. Lopez admitted she had fears that the program would not have survived, “if not for Zoom.” The program pivoted to remote workshops, surviving the first year and receiving twice the number of applicants in year two.

Jannet Gomez joined LEAP as a fellow in 2021, its second year. She worked at an immigration law firm while studying political science at UCLA, and said that assisting her aunt and uncle gain permanent residency in the U.S sparked an interest in law. After finishing her undergraduate degree, however, she discovered her pathway to law school would be an uphill battle, beginning with studying for the LSAT test, which requires you to “engage in thinking you’ve never had to engage with before as with other standardized tests (like the SAT),” Gomez said.

The test is scored on a scale of 120 to 180 — the average score for first-time takers is 150, and over 100 of the nation’s 199 accredited law schools require a score of at least 151 for admission.

“Growing up low-income in Compton, the law felt like a barrier, not just for our family but for many people in my community. And when applying to law school, you’re very much on your own. I understood the weight of the LSAT and realized I needed more help,” she said.

In addition to test resources, LEAP assisted Gomez and other fellows with applying for fee waivers for the LSAT, which average $250 per application. Lopez noted that simply applying can present cost barriers that deter would-be applicants, even before tuition, which averages $50,000 a year for the degree, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual survey of the nation’s law programs.

“(Applications) can be upwards of hundreds, thousands of dollars — for fellows, it might as well be a million,” she said.

Gomez, who now attends Stanford Law School, said that homogeneity in the profession contributes to “a marginalized perspective in the way law is interpreted.” Representation in the field matters, as the profession is an integral agent for social change, she said.

Gomez said she hopes to be an advocate for her community after graduating law school by working in public interest law.

The American Bar Association is recognizing the program’s success: on Feb. 3, LEAP receives the Alexander Rising Star Award presented by the American Bar Association’s Council for Diversity in the Educational Pipeline, and on Feb. 10 will be honored with the California Education Pipeline Award for excellence in legal education and training.

Lopez feels the state and federal acknowledgments are steps in the right direction.

“I make sure to remind our fellows that they should be proud of where they are, and that they belong,” she said. “I want them to know that even when they go to law school, most people won't look like them. But now they have a place where they should never lose their confidence, because they earned their right to be there.”