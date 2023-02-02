Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO