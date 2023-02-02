ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
West Wendover Ave and Stanley Road have power restored.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of travel are now open and lights are functioning properly. A blown transformer has left West Wendover Ave and Stanley Road without power. The City of Greensboro reports that Duke Power is currently on the scene assessing repairs, but it is unknown when...
Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
What does it take to be a foster parent?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There aren’t enough foster homes to accommodate the growing number of foster children in Guilford County. This has forced the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. On top of that, shelters don't have...
