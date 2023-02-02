Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
How does Gov. Mike DeWine intend to pay for his budget spending proposals?: Capitol Letter
Pay check: Gov. Mike DeWine’s $200 billion-plus state budget plan includes millions in new spending proposals for everything from K-12 education to library funding. Jeremy Pelzer takes a look at how the governor plans to pay for all these new measures. Opening day: State lawmakers will take their first...
Cleveland.com
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
Cleveland.com
Gov. Mike DeWine touts school voucher expansion plan but hesitates to back universal vouchers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday defended his plan to significantly expand eligibility for publicly funded tuition vouchers for K-12 private schools, though he hesitated to back some lawmakers’ calls for universal vouchers. DeWine, speaking with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board on Tuesday, said Ohio parents and students...
Householder trial to resume Wednesday after juror contracts COVID-19
CINCINNATI – The criminal trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and one alleged conspirator will resume Wednesday after a case of COVID-19 in the jury pool scuttled Tuesday’s session. After the second day of trial Jan. 24, one of the 16 members of the juror pool...
Cleveland.com
Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio considers rail improvements after fiery East Palestine derailment, chemical release
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A day after crews began burning toxic chemicals from several derailed train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said his administration will discuss taking action to improve the condition of the state’s large rail network. During a meeting with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial...
Cleveland.com
Challenge over proposed wind farm near large birdwatching area goes before Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The fate of a proposed 73-turbine wind project in northwest Ohio near the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, a site that hosts a large birdwatching festival each year, could be decided by the Ohio Supreme Court, which is expected to hear a challenge to the proposal on Wednesday.
Cleveland.com
Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
Cleveland.com
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
Cleveland.com
Bet365 Ohio promo code: activate $200 bet credits instantly on Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best bet365 Ohio promo code offer for the Super Bowl is a complete no-brainer. It doesn’t matter what team bettors...
Cleveland.com
Mystery medical bag turned in to police: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
A woman turned in a blue bag containing a stethoscope and a blood pressure monitor to police Jan. 10 after reportedly finding it in the middle of West 130th Street. The bag contained no identification of its owner. Traffic crash: Ridge Road. A driver traveling south in the 600 block...
Cleveland.com
FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim the best bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Buckeye State bettors eager to tackle Sunday’s Super Bowl can do with our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. New users...
Cleveland.com
DraftKings Ohio promo code for Super Bowl scores $200 Eagles-Chiefs bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start Super Bowl week off right by signing up with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New players who claim...
Cleveland.com
Another mix of sun and rain: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Skies will show a bit of clearing on Wednesday, allowing some sunshine to return to Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s forecast for tomorrow calls for highs to top out in the low 40s with light breezes throughout the day. Rain chances return late as breezier conditions develop. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 30s. Thursday will see rain chances throughout the day with highs near 60 and extremely windy conditions.
Cleveland.com
BetMGM Ohio is giving new players a $1,000 Super Bowl first bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a big bet this week with the welcome bonus on BetMGM Ohio. Click here to activate the new customer offer,...
Cleveland.com
Adam Morris of Barberton voted best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Adam Morris of Barberton was voted the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 28.4% of the votes cast in our fan vote. Morris was a Suburban League placer and has a 19-16 record this season. Padua’s David Bania and St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Ryan Taylor rounded out the top three vote getters.
Cleveland.com
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1k bet offer on any game before Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up through our links to unlock the best BetMGM Ohio bonus code for the Super Bowl. Click here to register...
Cleveland.com
Centerville overtakes St. Edward in Division I of Associated Press state boys basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Centerville is back in the No. 1 spot of the Associated Press state boys basketball poll, following St. Edward’s first loss on Friday, 53-50, at rival St. Ignatius. The Eagles slipped to second in the Division I poll, but have eight first-place votes. Centerville has...
Cleveland.com
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023; jackpot $31 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $31 million. The numbers are 9-15-46-55-57 Mega Ball 4 Megaplier 2x. The Wednesday, Feb. 8 Powerball jackpot is $20 million and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $5 million.
Cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A gray winter day is in the forecast for Northeast Ohio, but although it will be mostly cloudy, no rain or snow is expected. It will be a bit colder than Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. The wind will be calmer, staying in the range of 5 to 9 mph. Temps will drop to around 30 degrees overnight and it will remain cloudy.
Comments / 0