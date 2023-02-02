ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Another mix of sun and rain: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Skies will show a bit of clearing on Wednesday, allowing some sunshine to return to Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s forecast for tomorrow calls for highs to top out in the low 40s with light breezes throughout the day. Rain chances return late as breezier conditions develop. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 30s. Thursday will see rain chances throughout the day with highs near 60 and extremely windy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Adam Morris of Barberton voted best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Adam Morris of Barberton was voted the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 28.4% of the votes cast in our fan vote. Morris was a Suburban League placer and has a 19-16 record this season. Padua’s David Bania and St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Ryan Taylor rounded out the top three vote getters.
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A gray winter day is in the forecast for Northeast Ohio, but although it will be mostly cloudy, no rain or snow is expected. It will be a bit colder than Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. The wind will be calmer, staying in the range of 5 to 9 mph. Temps will drop to around 30 degrees overnight and it will remain cloudy.

