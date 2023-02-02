ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveland, MA

Hoax Swatting Call Sends At Least 6 Police Departments To Groveland Home

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1aX6_0kaR2Js200

A phony call confessing to a violent act, and threatening to harm first responders, led to the unnecessary evacuation of multiple Groveland residences and the gathering of multiple police departments, officials say.

The person behind the fake 911 call, made on Wednesday, Feb 1 around 8:45 p.m., said that he was on Marjorie Street and confessed to both hurting someone and that he would hurt first responders, according to the Groveland Police Department.

In accordance with established procedures, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the alleged crime scene.

An ambulance and a police SUV.

Joey Mass Fire Buff

Mutual aid from all neighboring police departments and Massachusetts State Police also gathered, and nearby homes were evacuated.

Police quickly realized that the call was a hoax and that no one had been hurt inside the reported house. After a sweep of the area, evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10:00 p.m.

A Haverhill Police Department SUV

Joey Mass Fire Buff

Calling emergency services under false pretenses in order to get a large number of police officers at a particular location is called "swatting," the Groveland Police Department explained. Swatting is a criminal act, according to the FBI.

The incident is actively being investigated by the Groveland Police Department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

Grizzly Details Surface As Lindsay Clancy Appears In Court For Kids' Murders

Prosecutors allege that a 32-year-old mother from the South Shore intended on killing her children, but her defense attorney claims a mental illness drove her to do it. Appearing on Zoom from her bed at a Boston hospital, Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Duxbury mother is charged with the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police in Lowell Search for Man Suspected in Armed Robbery at Bank

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, were searching Monday for the suspect in a masked armed robbery last week at a bank, according to a news release. Police were looking for Nesuh Gebrechristos, 38, who authorities have issued an arrest warrant for on charges of masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime, a new release from the Lowell Police Department said. Officers said the man is unhoused.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

17-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's

LYNN, Mass. — A 17-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police responded to the shooting at Wendy’s on Boston Street just before 6...
LYNN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release

BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Employee shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn

An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The male employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County

Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy