A phony call confessing to a violent act, and threatening to harm first responders, led to the unnecessary evacuation of multiple Groveland residences and the gathering of multiple police departments, officials say.

The person behind the fake 911 call, made on Wednesday, Feb 1 around 8:45 p.m., said that he was on Marjorie Street and confessed to both hurting someone and that he would hurt first responders, according to the Groveland Police Department.

In accordance with established procedures, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders were dispatched to the alleged crime scene.

An ambulance and a police SUV.

Joey Mass Fire Buff

Mutual aid from all neighboring police departments and Massachusetts State Police also gathered, and nearby homes were evacuated.

Police quickly realized that the call was a hoax and that no one had been hurt inside the reported house. After a sweep of the area, evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10:00 p.m.

A Haverhill Police Department SUV

Joey Mass Fire Buff

Calling emergency services under false pretenses in order to get a large number of police officers at a particular location is called "swatting," the Groveland Police Department explained. Swatting is a criminal act, according to the FBI.

The incident is actively being investigated by the Groveland Police Department.