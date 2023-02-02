ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Car Crashes Into Needham Telephone Pole: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTPgT_0kaR2H6a00

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash on Great Plain Avenue near Rivard Road just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Needham Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and started providing aid before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police added.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead and two others have minor injuries after an apparent head-on crash in Manchester. The Manchester Fire Department said the crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road. Manchester Fire Department said the person...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Lowell Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a masked armed robbery that took place Tuesday at a bank on Bridge Street. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Nesuh Gebrechristos for masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

5-year-old boy who fell from Manchester window dies, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 5-year-old boy who fell from a third-story Manchester apartment window last week has died, police said. Firefighters responded Tuesday to an apartment building at 1436 Elm St. for reports of an unconscious child. ** Above: See earlier coverage of this story. **. The boy was...
MANCHESTER, NH
capecoddaily.com

Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident

BROCKTON, MA – Five ambulances from Cape Cod have been called to a major incident in Brockton. The incident started about 7 AM at the Signature Medical Group hospital at 177 Quincy Street in Brockton as a transformer fire. Officials were forced to cut all power to the hospital prompting the need to evacuate patients. […] The post Ambulances from Cape Cod respond to Brockton hospital evacuation incident appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

Grizzly Details Surface As Lindsay Clancy Appears In Court For Kids' Murders

Prosecutors allege that a 32-year-old mother from the South Shore intended on killing her children, but her defense attorney claims a mental illness drove her to do it. Appearing on Zoom from her bed at a Boston hospital, Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Duxbury mother is charged with the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA
Daily Voice

31-Year-Old Man Shot On Aetna Street: Police

Worcester police said they are investigating a shooting in the area of Aetna Street that happened early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter call just before 12:30 a.m. They found the 31-year-old bleeding from a gunshot wound. Officers gave him aid, and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, Worcester police said. They did not release the man's name or an update on his condition.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy