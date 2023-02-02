ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

George Santos falsely listed ‘dumbfounded’ relative as campaign donor: report

A relative of Long Island Rep. George Santos was “dumbfounded” when told the freshman lawmaker’s campaign recorded a $5,800 contribution in their name for the 2022 House election campaign, according to a report.

The Santos relative, from Queens, was listed in the Republican’s campaign finance reports as making two donations of $2,900 each under their name and address, Mother Jones reported Wednesday, citing an examination of filings with the Federal Election Commission.

When contacted, the person said, “I’m dumbfounded” and denied making any contributions to Santos’ campaign.

“It’s all news to me,” the relative told the publication. “I don’t have that money to throw around.”

Serial liar Santos’ campaign listed $45,000 in donations from relatives in Queens — including $4,000 from a mail handler, the maximum $5,800 contribution from a painter, and another $5,800 donation from a student, the report said, referring to the FEC documents.

Reporters question Rep. George Santos as he leaves a Republican meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25.
The relative’s reported denial raises more questions about improper contributions to the Santos campaign. It is illegal under campaign finance laws to use a false name or someone else’s name with a donation.

“It’s called a contribution in the name of another,” Saurav Ghosh, the director for federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told Mother Jones. “It’s something that is explicitly prohibited under federal law.”

Santos and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment from Mother Jones.

The story about the relative comes amid a wave of scandals and investigations surrounding Santos, who won election on Nov. 8.

Campaign material for Rep. George Santos.
Along with his admission to The Post Dec. 26 that he fabricated large parts of his resume, including his work experience, education and family history, Santos, 34, is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly ripping off a veteran of $3,000 that was intended for his dying service dog.

Last week, the Justice Department asked the FEC to hold off on any enforcement actions against Santos as it continues its investigation into the Republican lawmaker.

He is also under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York and by Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

