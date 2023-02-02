ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead after fire tears through NYC home

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A woman died in a fire that ripped through a Brooklyn home late Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim, who wasn’t immediately identified, was found dead inside the three-story residence on Montauk Avenue near Dumont Avenue in East New York, where a blaze broke out just after 8 p.m., according to police and fire officials.

A dozen FDNY units responded, bringing 60 firefighters and EMS workers to the scene.

The fire was placed under control around 8:40 p.m.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

