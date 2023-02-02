ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Claims He 'Wont Allow' Himself To Be 'Smeared' As He Launches Countersuit Against Sexual Battery Accuser

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Eat_0kaR26Tq00
mega

Nick Carter has filed a $2 million countersuit against former fan Shannon Ruth after she accused him of sexual battery this past December.

Ruth, now 39-years-old, claimed Carter had given her a spiked drink he called "VIP Juice" before sexually assaulting her back in 2001 when she was still a minor, resulting in her contracting HPV. The Backstreet Boys alum has since vehemently slammed the allegations as nothing more than a smear campaign to extort him for money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYOeg_0kaR26Tq00
mega

According to the court papers, Carter said he "wont allow" himself to be "smeared," calling the recent attacks against his character a conspiracy instigated by a father-daughter duo, Jerome and Melissa Schuman , who reportedly coached Ruth on lies to tell the court.

The singer argued that his alleged victim not only took decades to speak out about the supposed crimes committed against her, but stated that her story has changed repeatedly throughout this process. He further noted he believes the Shuman family have been "coaxing" Ruth to "inflate" the details of her story each time she tells it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rtfg0_0kaR26Tq00
mega

The 43-year-old also pointed out that Ruth has made failed attempts to extort him in the past, but her civil attorneys dropped the case.

He is asking for $2.35 million to reimburse himself and the band for shows and business deals that they've had to cancel due to the shocking accusations.

As OK! previously reported, while the Backstreet Boys took the stage at iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball music festival on Friday, December 9, ABC quickly axed their Christmas special , A Very Backstreet Holiday , following Ruth's lawsuit against the boybander.

"As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy," Carter's lawyer, Michael Holtz , said in a statement after filing the countersuit. "He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation."

"He looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good," Holtz concluded.

TMZ was first to report the details of Carter's countersuit.

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd Suicide: Investigator Reveals There's 'Speculation She Didn’t Mean To Do It But Wanted Attention'

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).A police report filed on the day of Naomi Judd's suicide is shedding more light into what went down in the 24 hours before she took her own life on April 30, 2022.According to documents, Judd, who was 76 at the time, "didn't like being alone" in her Tennessee home, though she was forced to be by herself since husband Larry Strickland was off working in Europe."She threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times, guns were involved....
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fate of Tou Thao, last ex-cop charged in George Floyd's murder, lies with judge

MINNEAPOLIS - The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd said in court filings Tuesday that his client is innocent of criminal wrongdoing and should be acquitted on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.But prosecutors argued in their filings that Tou Thao "acted without courage and displayed no compassion" despite his nearly nine years of experience and that he disregarded his training even though he could see Floyd's life slowly ebbing away.Tuesday was the deadline for prosecutors and defense attorneys to file final written arguments in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RadarOnline

Brandy Fighting Ex-Housekeeper’s Demand For Extra $87k Weeks After Singer Settled Discrimination Battle

Brandy has rushed back to court in her lawsuit brought by her ex-housekeeper — and the singer has objected to paying the woman an additional $87k weeks after settling their dispute, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brandy has demanded her ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s demand for attorney fees be denied. As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, Brandy and Maria reached a settlement where the singer agreed to pay $40k to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.The 60-year-old housekeeper worked for Brandy from September 2002 to February 2022. Her work was done out of the entertainer’s Calabasas mansion....
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
PENSACOLA, FL
OK! Magazine

New Photo Of Gabby Petito's Blood-Smeared Face Released After Her Parents Hurl $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit At Police

A shocking new photo may help Gabby Petito's parents win the $50 million wrongful death lawsuit they hurled against the Moab, Utah, police.As OK! reported, Petito's family filed docs after their daughter's body was found, as they believe if police did their job correctly and noticed her injuries and fearful demeanor, they may have been able to prevent her abusive fiancé, Brian Laundrie, from killing her."Moab police failed to listen to Gabby, failed to investigate her injuries and the seriousness of her assault, and failed to follow their own training, policies, and Utah law," their attorney stated.In the picture, Petito...
MOAB, UT
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez’s Alleged Assault Victim Claims He Was 'Threatened' Into Signing Settlement

Tory Lanez‘s alleged assault victim has claimed he was “threatened” into signing their recent settlement agreement. According to RadarOnline, Love & Hip Hop star Prince asked a court to throw out his settlement with the Canadian rapper, claiming he was forced to sign it during a meeting where one of Tory’s associates had a gun.
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Credit Card Debt Exposed In Court, Late Singer Owed Thousands Before He Tragically Died

Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with a creditor’s claim by Wells Fargo Bank over credit card debt the late singer owed before he died, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wells Fargo said Aaron had a credit card balance of $2,887.51 that remains unpaid. The claim comes days after Aaron’s estate and his fiancée Melanie Martin were hit with a lawsuit by a biohazard cleanup company. The company, Sterile Pros, LLC, said they performed work on Aaron’s Lancaster, California home last year. The company said they are owed $33k for their work. According to The...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

193K+
Followers
7K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy