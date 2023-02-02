ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to $600 When You Book Through JetBlue Vacations Right Now

Yesterday, JetBlue spent its first day of its five-day long 23rd birthday celebration by offering customers one-way flights starting at just $49 in a one-day deal. Starting today, the airline is offering up to $600 off vacation packages booked through JetBlue Vacations. Today's deal, fortunately, lasts longer than just one...
Southwest Airlines now wants customers to do something they may find laughable

When things go wrong, it can be hard to set them right. Somehow, after you perpetrate one big mistake, you end up perpetrating several others without even trying. That seems to have been the case lately with Southwest Airlines. First, the airline let hundreds of thousands of people down by...
The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399

We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
Traveler faces nightmare after flight canceled and airline denies refund

Flight cancellations have unfortunately been all too common this winter. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helped one such traveler. Reggie Snowden enjoyed his business meetings in Guadalajara. He had a good time bonding with co-workers and fellow event planners. He booked his flight via Expedia three months in advance.
