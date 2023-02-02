ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge Denies Bail for ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Accused of Running Cult

By Josh Fiallo
 5 days ago
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images

In the first hearing for Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who was arrested Tuesday on charges he sexually abused numerous indigenous girls and women, a Las Vegas judge ruled he must be held without bail until his next court date on Monday. That hearing, which is expected to include testimony from both Chasing Horse’s family and some of his alleged victims, will determine whether he’s granted an option to bail out of custody ahead of trial, said Judge Belinda Harris. Chasing Horse, 46, was arrested at the North Las Vegas home he shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. The outlet obtained a 50-page search warrant accusing him of using his position of power and influence within indigenous communities to earn the trust of teenagers and young women before sexually abusing them. The affidavit also accused Chasing Horse of being the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers are convinced he can communicate with “higher powers” and is a “medicine man.”

