Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.

Travelers check in at Ronald Reagan National airport on November 26, 2013, in Arlington, Virginia. U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday proposed a new rule requiring commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

CBP said it will beef up international air travel security. The program is already in force on a voluntary basis.

The DocVal system automatically checks carrier-submitted passenger manifest data to make sure the data is accurate and that passenger travel documents are valid before flights are boarded.

"Travelers providing complete and correct information are cleared in real time," CBP said in a statement. "The process occurs seamlessly behind the scenes. If the document information provided is invalid, DocVal will alert the carrier of the error so travel document issues can be corrected at the first possible point in the traveler's journey."

CBP said this proposal, "will allow CBP to meet our mission of protecting our borders more effectively."

CBP said in the statement that the proposal will allow CBP to identify threats earlier in the process, enhancing security for the traveling public.

The proposed change is published in the Federal Register and will be open to public comment for 60 days.

People wishing to comment should go to www.regulations.gov and follow instructions about submitting comments. Submissions will have to include CBP's name and the docket number "CBP 2023-0002."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com