Virginia State

Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 5 days ago

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.

Travelers check in at Ronald Reagan National airport on November 26, 2013, in Arlington, Virginia. U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday proposed a new rule requiring commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

CBP said it will beef up international air travel security. The program is already in force on a voluntary basis.

The DocVal system automatically checks carrier-submitted passenger manifest data to make sure the data is accurate and that passenger travel documents are valid before flights are boarded.

"Travelers providing complete and correct information are cleared in real time," CBP said in a statement. "The process occurs seamlessly behind the scenes. If the document information provided is invalid, DocVal will alert the carrier of the error so travel document issues can be corrected at the first possible point in the traveler's journey."

CBP said this proposal, "will allow CBP to meet our mission of protecting our borders more effectively."

CBP said in the statement that the proposal will allow CBP to identify threats earlier in the process, enhancing security for the traveling public.

The proposed change is published in the Federal Register and will be open to public comment for 60 days.

People wishing to comment should go to www.regulations.gov and follow instructions about submitting comments. Submissions will have to include CBP's name and the docket number "CBP 2023-0002."

Mary
4d ago

38 people on terrorist watch list nabbed at southern border since 1 October, 2022. In fiscal year 2022, 98 on terrorist watchlist were apprehended. Between 1 October, 2016 and 30 September, 2020 only 11 on the terror watchlist were arrested. Yup let’s worry about air travel instead, which I agree needs to be safe. Don’t worry about the Southern border. Those numbers were only the one’s caught. Does not include those that were not caught.

TRUE AMERICAN REPUBLICAN
4d ago

extra security at port of entry who are coming legally but Southern borders are wide open lol

CM
4d ago

Why worry about air safety when you have an open gate to terrorist at the land borders?

UPI News

