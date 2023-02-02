Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Victim's daughter called 911 to report deadly Sandy Valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Sandy Valley man is accused of killing his girlfriend after the woman's daughter called 911 to report the shooting last week, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. David Kashich, 62, was taken into custody on suspicion of open murder for...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after robbing Summerlin bar multiple times, gets away with over $10K
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing numerous theft-related charges after police linked him to a recurring robbery spree at a Summerlin bar in January. Police say the first report came on January 13 when dispatch received a call from an employee at Al's Garage, located near W. Charleston and the 215 Beltway, saying the bar had been robbed.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
news3lv.com
Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
news3lv.com
Man dead after shot during altercation in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting shot during an altercation in the southeast valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, February 4. Officers responded and...
news3lv.com
Robert Telles seeks to represent himself in murder case as attorney files to withdraw
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, is seeking to represent himself in the murder case, according to a new court filing. Telles's attorney, Damian Sheets, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel with the Clark...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
news3lv.com
Two local inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Health district commemorates National Black HIV and AIDS...
news3lv.com
2 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle, wrong way crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2 people are dead and 3 are injured after an overnight multiple-vehicle crash on IR215, according to police. Nevada State Police received calls of a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes on IR215 and Charleston around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 5.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates 16 Police Academy graduates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is congratulating 16 new graduates from the Police Academy. The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted the graduation with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The department welcomed 15 officers and 1 correctional officer from the Vegas...
news3lv.com
The Wedding Capital of the World!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Turkish community shaken By devastating earthquake
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Turkish community in Las Vegas remains shaken after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing thousands, and injuring even more. Mustafa Kavruklar intently watched his TV at work. The owner of Design’s by Simon, a furniture...
news3lv.com
Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
news3lv.com
Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
news3lv.com
Fogo de Chao serves up romantic specials for Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for something special to do with that special someone on Valentine's Day next week?. Fogo de Chão has some ideas. Marcio Bonfada and Serena Gipson joined us to share the details!
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
news3lv.com
Entertaining expert Paul Zahn talks Valentine's and Galentine's essentials
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is a week away, and there's still time to shop for that special someone. We also can't forget about Galentine's Day, which celebrates that best friend in your life on Feb. 13. Entertaining expert Paul Zahn joined us to share some tips for...
Comments / 0