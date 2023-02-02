ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man arrested after robbing Summerlin bar multiple times, gets away with over $10K

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing numerous theft-related charges after police linked him to a recurring robbery spree at a Summerlin bar in January. Police say the first report came on January 13 when dispatch received a call from an employee at Al's Garage, located near W. Charleston and the 215 Beltway, saying the bar had been robbed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after shot during altercation in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting shot during an altercation in the southeast valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of a shooting at the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard around 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, February 4. Officers responded and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two local inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Health district commemorates National Black HIV and AIDS...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

2 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle, wrong way crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2 people are dead and 3 are injured after an overnight multiple-vehicle crash on IR215, according to police. Nevada State Police received calls of a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes on IR215 and Charleston around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates 16 Police Academy graduates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is congratulating 16 new graduates from the Police Academy. The North Las Vegas Police Department hosted the graduation with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The department welcomed 15 officers and 1 correctional officer from the Vegas...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Wedding Capital of the World!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Turkish community shaken By devastating earthquake

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Turkish community in Las Vegas remains shaken after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing thousands, and injuring even more. Mustafa Kavruklar intently watched his TV at work. The owner of Design’s by Simon, a furniture...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
LAS VEGAS, NV

