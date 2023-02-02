Read full article on original website
The Woman King Director Says 'Awards Season Was an Eye-Opener' After Her Film Isn't Oscar-Nominated
The Woman King did not receive any nominations for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is speaking out for the first time since her movie was shut out from receiving any nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. "This awards season was an eye-opener," Prince-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday in a piece exploring her reaction to the nominations, which left no women nominated for Best Director and Woman King star Viola Davis shut out of the Best Actress conversation. "I've gotten so many texts and...
Brendan Fraser Compares a Golden Globe Award to a 'Hood Ornament': Not 'Meaningful to Me'
"Get it or don't get it, doesn't matter. What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don't want it," he said of a Golden Globe trophy Brendan Fraser has no interest in winning a Golden Globe award. Though he was nominated in the best drama actor category this year for The Whale, he did not attend the ceremony and made it clear why not. Fraser, 54, previously claimed that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in 2003 while at a...
American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at I Am Jazz, the TLC star grapples with a slew of emotions on her first date in four years Jazz Jennings is doing the dating dance — literally. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender activist, 22, is on a double date — her first date in four years — with a fellow Floridian named Dayron, her brother, Sander and his "lady friend." The date includes a private dance lesson at a bar led by a blonde instructor with a mean hair...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ingrid Andress Shares at 2023 Grammys How a Kickball Game Led to Collaboration with Sam Hunt
Andress and Hunt teamed up for the track "Wishful Drinking," which was nominated for best country duo/group performance The ball was in Ingrid Andress's court. Well, actually, the ball was on the field, as the country singer, 31, joined a kickball game after she had finished writing the Grammy-nominated song "Wishful Drinking." After laying eyes on fellow country star Sam Hunt, 38, who was also there to play kickball, the "Lady Like" singer realized Hunt was just the person she needed to complete the track. Andress, speaking to PEOPLE on the...
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
"You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together," Kunis reportedly told the stars via email, Witherspoon revealed on the Today show Monday Mila Kunis has notes for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher about their recent appearances while promoting their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon, 46, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday's Today show, adding that Kunis, 39, said so via an email to her and her husband the...
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
Beyoncé made history at the Grammys, breaking the record for the most Grammy Award wins by an individual at 32 One dress wasn't enough for Beyoncé's history-making appearance at the Grammys. After arriving fashionably late to the ceremony thanks to the Los Angeles traffic in a Gucci metallic gown, the singer, 41, changed mid-awards into a bespoke black velvet gown and matching gloves by Schiaparelli. Queen Bey posed for a photo in the outfit with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, who complemented his wife's style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. The...
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
The British singer tearfully told the crowd how boyfriend Rich Paul had told her not to cry Adele took home the award for best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for "Easy on Me." Dwayne Johnson took the stage Sunday night to present the award which celebrated "excellence in an individual performance." Along with Adele, the nominees included Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Harry Styles. Upon revealing that Adele had won, Johnson invited, "Get up here, new best friend" — a reference to...
Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love
Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Diddy shared a sweet shoutout from three of his kids to a dear family friend Sean "Diddy" Combs's little girls are enjoying quality time together. The music producer, 53, shared a video on Instagram Sunday ahead of the Grammys of a sweet moment between twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, playing with their baby sister, Love Sean, 3 months. The twins prompt the infant, "Say 'Good luck, Auntie Mary,'" wiggling her little arms and cheering, "Yay!" The baby girl, wearing in a pink...
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
Leah Remini revealed that her daughter Sofia, 18, recently switched colleges after beginning classes during the fall semester Leah Remini is getting candid about life as an empty nester. The PEOPLE Puzzler host, who is returning to Game Show Network to host season 3 of the series, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's feeling after sending her 18-year-old daughter off to college. Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU....
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating the looks for the...
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
The pregnant Oscar winner is getting ready to welcome twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank is getting excited now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress, 48, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday, in which she can be seen beaming in a kitchen while baring her baby bump. In the caption of her post, Swank — who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — teased her impending due date, writing, "Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼." The comments section of her post...
America's Got Talent Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52: 'We Are Shattered,' Says Wife
Scott Alexander appeared on season 6 of America's Got Talent in 2011 Scott Alexander, the dynamic magician who competed on season 6 of America's Got Talent, has died. He was 52. Alexander's wife of 24 years, Jenny, announced the tragic news in a post on Instagram Monday, revealing that her husband died after suffering a stroke. "I lost my husband yesterday," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo and their three children — Jack, 18, Roxy, 17, and Sawyer, 13. "My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson partnered with Coterie for a "Once Upon a Time" themed baby shower, with Palmer talking about the gathering with PEOPLE exclusively Keke Palmer is getting closer to meeting her baby boy. Following her baby shower with friends and family late last month, the pregnant Nope star, 29, is now sharing exclusive photos from the joyful day with PEOPLE. Explaining the "excitement" of meeting her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the mom-to-be opened up about why she chose her "Once Upon A Time" theme. "Right now, I feel like I'm living...
