Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening. According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the […]
Man dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police said they are now investigating.
localmemphis.com
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven
MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments.
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
Man released from jail for domestic violence shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man just released from jail for domestic violence assault against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by another man when he showed up at the woman’s apartment. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, told investigators he shot Axzaibeion Irby in self-defense. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. The ex-girlfriend called police […]
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
actionnews5.com
One dead in Saturday night shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on the street of Kruger Road at 9:30 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis woman found dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a woman that was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. At 1:22 am., officers responded to a suspicious call on the block of Preston Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She...
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Sixth MPD officer fired amid Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth police officer allegedly involved in the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday afternoon. Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department polices,” MPD said in a statement, and was fired after an internal review. The department previously told WREG that Hemphill had been on […]
Tennessee board suspends licenses of two EMTs who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
Two emergency medical technicians have had their licenses suspended after a Tennessee regulatory board found that they failed to give medical attention to Tyre Nichols for nearly 20 minutes as he laid on the ground after being beaten by five officers. The state’s Emergency Medical Services Board unanimously voted on Friday to suspend the licenses…
Man admits to breaking into 7 businesses, 6 with an SUV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is under arrest and facing a long list of charges related to burglaries, vandalism, and thefts of property after police said he rammed an SUV into multiple storefronts. Cordelra Jones is facing 18 charges ranging from burglary of a building and vandalism to theft of property $1000-$2500 as well […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
Memphis Police Dept. requests 5 fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified
WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified.
