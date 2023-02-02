Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Sneak peek at Chicago's spring forecast
CHICAGO - After today, we are just three weeks away from meteorological spring! Even though it is February, it will feel more like spring at times over the next couple of weeks. I want to focus first on the next few weeks of February and then look ahead to some...
fox32chicago.com
Cloudy, mild day in store for Chicago
CHICAGO - The temperature at 3 a.m. at O'Hare Airport is 50 degrees. Who cares if the winds are blowing 30-40 mph!. The rest of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 20s. The...
fox32chicago.com
Irving Park bicyclist death: Family of Nick Parlingayan sues Chicago, Metra
CHICAGO - The family of a bicyclist killed in Chicago is suing the city and Metra. Nick Parlingayan, 22, was hit by a car while cycling on the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in May of last year. The lawsuit accuses the city of Chicago and Metra of creating...
fox32chicago.com
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
fox32chicago.com
Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall...
fox32chicago.com
Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago embraces mild warm-up ahead of rainy week
CHICAGO - We start with patchy fog especially in snow-covered areas. There will also likely be some icy spots around as well due to refreezing. Skies will be no worse than partly sunny through daylight hours with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Tonight, there will be an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crews battle fire in West Side Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. at a building in the 4700 block of West Lake Street. The fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm to help get more water on the flames, officials said. Part...
fox32chicago.com
Family of bicyclist fatally struck by car sues Chicago, Metra
The lawsuit accuses the city of Chicago and Metra of creating a dangerous situation. It says construction at the Grayland Metra station caused traffic to be reduced to a half-lane, and that forced drivers into the bike lane.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Chicago man charged with robbing victim at gunpoint at Green Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint at a CTA Green Line station last month. Germaine Brown, 27, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. At about 12:05 p.m. on...
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago expecting 33 puppies and dogs from Texas tornado zone on Monday
CHICAGO - On Monday morning, PAWS Chicago is expecting the arrival of 33 dogs and puppies from the Texas tornado zone. The dogs include 19 males and 14 females. The average age of the dogs is 6.5 months. Some are in litters, and some are still with their mothers:. Duke...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in shooting that wounded woman on Loop CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last year. Latrice Harvey, 25, of Logan Square, was taken into custody Monday in the 3600 block of West North Avenue after she was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 30-year-old woman during an argument aboard a CTA train on Aug. 27, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley suing city of Chicago, police department after being severely wounded in Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man who was shot and severely wounded in a Lincoln Park robbery last year is now suing the city and the Chicago Police Department. Lawyers for Dakotah Earley will announce the lawsuit Thursday. Earley was shot three times and lost his leg as a result of his...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove High School's cheer team wins state: 'tears of joy'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A northwest suburban high school's cheer team won state over the weekend for the fourth time in the school's history. The IHSA state championship was held in downstate Bloomington, and Buffalo Grove High School came out on top. The cheer team had football athletes join their...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man fatally struck woman with vehicle in Clearing: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing a woman after striking her with a vehicle in Clearing last summer. Aaron Guerrero 27, faces one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated street racing. At about 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 28. 2022, Guerrero...
