UW-Eau Claire holds 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 6th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at UW-Eau Claire kicks off multiple events scheduled this Feb. in honor of Black History Month. Tuesday night students and faculty gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a keynote speech by Scholar and Assistant Professor of Media and Cultural Studies Dr. Tia Simone Gardner.
Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll. The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories. In celebration of the poll, Volume One...
KAREN HERBISON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Karen Herbison has been the owner of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services for the past ten years. Whether making sure that her clients have the love and support of the caregiver or as a stellar employer in picking the best caregivers for her clients, she goes above and beyond everyone’s expectations to make sure that needs are met. Please give Karen Herbison the Sunshine Award.
Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire. The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm. Teams of two can sign up for $75...
JEAN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean is a long-time resident and retired Durand School District teacher who still volunteers at the elementary school. She also works as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. She finds ways to brighten everyone’s day. Her positive attitude and willingness to love and support those around her positively changes the lives of all she encounters. Thank you, Jean, for making the world a better place.
DR. SPENCER GREAVES
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Greaves at HSHS Sacred Heart. He is the most incredible Emergency Department doctor in the area. He goes above and beyond every time I have the privilege of seeing him professionally as a physician. He is the kindest doctor and always makes sure I understand everything that’s going on. He always makes me feel so comfortable and cared for. Thank you, Dr. Greaves. You are truly one in a million!
Longfellow Elementary School Instructional Coach receives Golden Apple award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The purpose of the Golden Apple award is to recognize those who provide exceptional service in the Eau Claire Area School District. At Longfellow Elementary School, it was an opportunity to honor an educator for her more than three decades working with staff, children, and their families.
DR. RYAN VANDER TOP AND DR. JOEL MAYBERRY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ryan Vander Top and Dr. Joel Mayberry along with the entire Chippewa veterinary staff for their dedication to our beloved animals. We have shared the joys of new puppies and kittens to the opposite end of life. Your jobs are not easy, and you work long days dealing with all the highs and lows this profession brings. Sickness and emergencies do not always happen during office hours. You all deserve the Sunshine Award and so much more. Thanks for all you do.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach. Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams. On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off...
DEANDRE HARVEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
Eau Claire floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The busiest day of the year for some floral shops, Valentine’s Day, is nearing and preparations for the holiday are already underway. “Flowers started coming in this weekend, so we’re just processing them as they come in,” Jenny Hay, owner of Eau Claire Floral, said.
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
Our House Senior Living partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake for Valentine’s Day
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living is partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake this Valentine’s Day. According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.” You can order one individual cheesecake or chocolate covered cheesecake heart for $5.00 for Our House Senior Living seniors. Our House Senior Living will then bring them to the residents on Friday, Feb. 10 for Valentine’s Day.
MIKE OLSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am very grateful to my neighbor, Mike Olson, and would like to give him the Sunshine Award for all his help. I fell a little over a year ago and fractured my hip. With the winter weather we are having this year, especially with all the ice, it makes walking a hazard for a lot of people. Mike has taken it upon himself without my even asking, to transport my dumpsters to the curb and back so I don’t have to take the chance of possibly falling again. My family are also grateful for his help, especially as none of them live in the area. I have nicknamed him the “Dumpster Fairy” and I just want him to know how much I appreciate his help. I appreciate how there are still good, caring people in this world.
Chippewa Valley food pantries gear up in response to the end of extra COVID-19 food benefits
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the state of Wisconsin has decided to end the extra COVID-19 food share benefits. Now, local food pantries are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. Suzanne Becker, the Executive Director at Feed My People Food Bank says...
Menomonie School Board Candidates take part in forum
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday at the Dunn County Judicial Center. It was put on by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce. The candidates are...
SportScene 13 for Monday, February 6th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured lots of prep basketball action. On the boys’ side, Fall Creek took on Whitehall and Elk Mound faced St. Croix Central. on the girls’ side, Blair-Taylor took down Whitehall and Regis defeated Osseo-Fairchild. Also, RAM Hockey fell to Amery.
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Add Chippewa County to the growing list of places where snowmobile trails are closing due to the mild temperatures this week in western Wisconsin. Trails will close in Chippewa County on Wednesday at 8 a.m. due to the warming temperatures. With Chippewa County closing snowmobile...
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is introducing its new head football coach Tuesday. Rob Erickson was introduced as the new head coach of the Blugolds during a midday press conference on Tuesday. Erickson, who will be the 18th head coach in program history, takes over for Wesley Beschorner,...
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
