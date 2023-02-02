CNN's Alex Marquardt Weds Amanda McClements in 'Dreamy' Mallorca Wedding: 'A Magical Joyous Moment'

Read full article on original website
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother
Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at I Am Jazz, the TLC star grapples with a slew of emotions on her first date in four years Jazz Jennings is doing the dating dance — literally. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender activist, 22, is on a double date — her first date in four years — with a fellow Floridian named Dayron, her brother, Sander and his "lady friend." The date includes a private dance lesson at a bar led by a blonde instructor with a mean hair...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'
The Kardashians star posted the sweet clip of her youngest to her Instagram Story on Monday Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her baby boy's latest fashion. On Monday, the reality star, 38, posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of her youngest — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever-so-slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Kardashian...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating the looks for the...
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
The actress is getting candid about her journey as the parent of a college freshman Leah Remini is sharing what she's learned as a parent to a college freshman. "One of the things I've learned in life is that there is always time to course correct," Remini wrote in a post shared on her social media accounts on Monday. "There's no sense in sticking to something that doesn't work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life." Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her...
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
Beyoncé made history at the Grammys, breaking the record for the most Grammy Award wins by an individual at 32 One dress wasn't enough for Beyoncé's history-making appearance at the Grammys. After arriving fashionably late to the ceremony thanks to the Los Angeles traffic in a Gucci metallic gown, the singer, 41, changed mid-awards into a bespoke black velvet gown and matching gloves by Schiaparelli. Queen Bey posed for a photo in the outfit with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, who complemented his wife's style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. The...
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
Leah Remini revealed that her daughter Sofia, 18, recently switched colleges after beginning classes during the fall semester Leah Remini is getting candid about life as an empty nester. The PEOPLE Puzzler host, who is returning to Game Show Network to host season 3 of the series, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's feeling after sending her 18-year-old daughter off to college. Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU....
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
The British singer tearfully told the crowd how boyfriend Rich Paul had told her not to cry Adele took home the award for best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for "Easy on Me." Dwayne Johnson took the stage Sunday night to present the award which celebrated "excellence in an individual performance." Along with Adele, the nominees included Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Harry Styles. Upon revealing that Adele had won, Johnson invited, "Get up here, new best friend" — a reference to...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson partnered with Coterie for a "Once Upon a Time" themed baby shower, with Palmer talking about the gathering with PEOPLE exclusively Keke Palmer is getting closer to meeting her baby boy. Following her baby shower with friends and family late last month, the pregnant Nope star, 29, is now sharing exclusive photos from the joyful day with PEOPLE. Explaining the "excitement" of meeting her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the mom-to-be opened up about why she chose her "Once Upon A Time" theme. "Right now, I feel like I'm living...
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
The pregnant Oscar winner is getting ready to welcome twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank is getting excited now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress, 48, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday, in which she can be seen beaming in a kitchen while baring her baby bump. In the caption of her post, Swank — who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — teased her impending due date, writing, "Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼." The comments section of her post...
Taylor Hasselhoff Recalls the Emotional Moment She Found Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'I Lost It Crying'
The bride, who's the daughter of actor David Hasselhoff, wed Madison Fiore during a three-day celebration last weekend For her wedding day, Taylor Hasselhoff envisioned herself in a particular dress. Then, after rounds of shopping, she said "yes" to a different bridal gown that turned out to be the perfect match. The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent, 32, wed her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday during a three-day long ceremony that saw the bride in a gorgeous Pronovias gown sourced from NWLA Bridal in Santa...
Joe Amabile Compares 'Bachelor' Museum Overnight Date to 'Friends': 'It Was a Little Ross and Rachel'
The Bachelor alum compared the one-on-one date on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor to an iconic scene of Friends — but doubts they went all the way, as Ross and Rachel did Joe Amabile found his new wife on the Bachelor franchise — and now he's rooting for new Bachelor Zach Shallcross to do the same. The Bachelor alum, 36, joined Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to give an update on his life as a newlywed and share his thoughts on the latest season...
Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has One of Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuits — and It Still Fits!
The Baywatch alum opened up about the red one-piece that's still in her wardrobe Pamela Anderson still wears her iconic Baywatch swimsuit — but can you blame her? In conversation with ET Canada, Anderson opened up about the iconic Baywatch swimsuit that she still has in her wardrobe. When asked if she still had one of the red-hot one-pieces, Anderson said, "I do," before adding, "I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while — it still fits." Then,...
