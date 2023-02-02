Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some lawn tips. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
WSAZ
HPD Chief Karl Colder announces resignation
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
WSAZ
Go Red for Heart Health Day with King’s Daughters Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - February is National Heart Month. Dr. Michele Friday with King’s Daughters Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four on Go Red for Heart Health Day to talk about some of the things they have planned.
WSAZ
West Virginia American Water offering to purchase Milton’s water system
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Milton has an aging water system that residents have been voicing frustrations about for years. “There’ve been lots of times I wouldn’t give my kids a bath in it,” Milton resident Kelsi Miller said. “We live in a first world country. It’s kind of one of those things you shouldn’t have to fight for.”
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
WSAZ
West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
WSAZ
Consolidation proposal on the table for Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Monday night’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting, the significant drop in students has the idea of consolidation floating around. “In the past 10 years, we’ve lost approximately 4,300 students and our buildings are old and it’s expensive to maintain. We only have...
WSAZ
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WSAZ
Woman mourned after fatal fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
WSAZ
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs
WSAZ
8 games down....18 to go at Par Mar Shootout
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s finally quiet at the Walker Convocations Center after 8 games of high school basketball were played on day one of the Par Mar Shootout. The evening games featured a thrilling finish between Logan and Fairmon Senior and South Charleston beating Jefferson in a battle of top ten teams.
WSAZ
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
