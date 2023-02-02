ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
GolfWRX

Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst

There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Golf Digest

Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
nexttv.com

Sinclair Says Its Digital Networks Will Add 2.4 Million Homes This Year

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its free, over-the-air multicast networks Comet, Charge! and TBD have made deals that will add 2.4 million TV households to their distribution footprint by the end of the second quarter. The added distribution reflects new broadcast affiliation agreements with Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television and Entravision...
nexttv.com

Gray Promotes Robby Thomas, Valerie Russell to General Manager

Gray Television said it named Robby Thomas as general manager of WIS Columbia, South Carolina, and Valerie Russell as general manager of the company’s stations in Dothan, Alabama, WTVY and WRGX, effective February 13. Thomas had been GM at WTVY and WRGX for the past three years. He’s been...
nexttv.com

Touchdown: Fox Sells Out In-Game Super Bowl Commercials

Fox said it has sold out all of the in-game commercials available during Super Bowl LVII, overcoming a slow economy and the collapse of the crypto market. Some of the 30-second commercials during the February 12 game sold for more than $7 million, people familiar with the situation said, with most costing between $6 million and $7 million.
