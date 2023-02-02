Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
capcity.news
Medicaid expansion bill dies, Healthy Wyoming vows to continue the fight
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite having more support than ever across the state, the Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 80, died without being heard by Wyoming legislators. “We are very disappointed that one legislator can prohibit our elected representatives from considering Medicaid expansion after constituents have shown such strong support,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “The people of Wyoming deserve better. We will keep fighting to be heard.”
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or as part of a group. Nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
capcity.news
Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
capcity.news
Healthcare advocates celebrate Medicaid for Moms clearing its second hurdle on House floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Uninsured new mothers are one step closer to accessing a full year of postpartum health coverage after House Bill 4 passed second reading by the House on Tuesday. The bill will provide uninsured new mothers in Wyoming access for a full year to the medical and...
capcity.news
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
capcity.news
Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
capcity.news
Friday Food Bag Foundation unveils ‘Beef for Backpacks’ program partnership
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.
capcity.news
Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hagan; Palmer; Stacy
David A Hagan passed away at his home in Platte County, Wyoming, on 01/30/2023. David was born on August 14th, 1950, in Lexington, Nebraska to Clifford and Lois Hagan. David attended schools across central Nebraska, until joining the Army in 1968, where he served his country in Vietnam. David returned...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners appoint members to Adult Community Corrections Board
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners appointed five members to the Laramie County Adult Community Corrections Board during their Tuesday meeting. The appointed members, who will serve four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026, are:. Sylvia Lee HackI, District Attorney. Perry Rockvam, Laramie County Detention Administrator. Carol Mitchelson, Wyoming...
capcity.news
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
capcity.news
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
capcity.news
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have a slight possibility of snow midweek
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight possibility of snow by midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 7, will be sunny with a high of 40 and west-northwest winds at 5–15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 22 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66–63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold February meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for February on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Please follow the instructions below to join...
Comments / 0