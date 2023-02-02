ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
WYOMING STATE
Medicaid expansion bill dies, Healthy Wyoming vows to continue the fight

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite having more support than ever across the state, the Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 80, died without being heard by Wyoming legislators. “We are very disappointed that one legislator can prohibit our elected representatives from considering Medicaid expansion after constituents have shown such strong support,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “The people of Wyoming deserve better. We will keep fighting to be heard.”
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
CHEYENNE, WY
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
WYOMING STATE
Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Friday Food Bag Foundation unveils ‘Beef for Backpacks’ program partnership

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituaries: Hagan; Palmer; Stacy

David A Hagan passed away at his home in Platte County, Wyoming, on 01/30/2023. David was born on August 14th, 1950, in Lexington, Nebraska to Clifford and Lois Hagan. David attended schools across central Nebraska, until joining the Army in 1968, where he served his country in Vietnam. David returned...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Commissioners appoint members to Adult Community Corrections Board

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners appointed five members to the Laramie County Adult Community Corrections Board during their Tuesday meeting. The appointed members, who will serve four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026, are:. Sylvia Lee HackI, District Attorney. Perry Rockvam, Laramie County Detention Administrator. Carol Mitchelson, Wyoming...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
WYOMING STATE
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne to have a slight possibility of snow midweek

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight possibility of snow by midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 7, will be sunny with a high of 40 and west-northwest winds at 5–15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 22 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold February meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for February on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Please follow the instructions below to join...
CHEYENNE, WY

