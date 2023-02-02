ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
People

Philadelphia Eagles Player Lane Johnson Maintains a 5,500-Calorie Diet to Stay Game Ready

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is revealing his meal plan ahead of his team's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl. To maintain his 330-pound build, the 6-foot-6 NFL player, 32, revealed to The Athletic that he sticks to a 5,500-calorie diet that consists of micronutrient-dense food and protein-heavy meals that minimize fatigue, bloating, and digestion issues. RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super...
