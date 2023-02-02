ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Marvel’s Scott Lang Memoir Is Real and You Can Buy It on Amazon

By Anna Tingley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Ozp_0kaQyhKQ00

The book written by Paul Rudd ’s character Scott Lang in “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be published as a real book — and it’s available to pre-order on Amazon starting today.

Marvel announced the historic tie-in book on social media on Thursday morning, with a video of Rudd reading aloud an excerpt from the book.

“Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger but he’s also a best-selling author,” Rudd says in the video. “And now you can purchase my — his– very real book, ‘Look Out for the Little Guy.’ This once movie prop is now an actual, real-life book that you can actually purchase where books are sold. How’s that for meta?”

This isn’t the first in-universe book that Marvel has published — “Black Panther’s Wakanda Files” was the most recent — but it is the first time that one has been written for one of the franchise’s main heroes like Lang.

The fake memoir tells the story of how Ant-Man went from being an ex-con divorced dad to a world-saving super hero. The stories include how he ended up joining The Avengers, his perspective on the many battles he’s won and lost, how it feels to shrink down to the size of an ant and even the official account of what actually happened between The Avengers and Thanos.

Bruce Banner, a fellow Avenger, even wrote a blurb for Lang’s first book: “Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend .”

Pre-order “Look Out for the Little Guy” on Amazon below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9gcu_0kaQyhKQ00
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Look Out For The Little Guy $26.99

Comments / 0

