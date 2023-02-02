Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Madera Sheriff’s Office Searching for Next of Kin
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office. “Update- The Madera County Coroner’s Office has determined there is no NOK for Ms. Ray, and will be moving forward with making final arrangements for her. We would like to thank the public for the widespread sharing of information and assistance with this case.
1 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in central Fresno, police say
A man is in jail accused of driving drunk and crashing into a semi-truck in central Fresno.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
KMJ
Fresno DA Charges Man with Murder After Victim of Beating in Clovis Dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
Suspect in 2021 Fresno homicide pleads not guilty
A Fresno man charged in a homicide from May of 2021 pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
Suspected road rage shooting sends one person to hospital in Fresno County
Police are looking for the gunman who shot a person during a possible road rage incident on Palm and Ashlan Avenues Sunday night.
Police searching for people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno
Police are searching for the people who robbed a jewelry store in Northeast Fresno.
Three juveniles detained after reportedly starting a fire at Yosemite Middle School
According to Fresno Fire, three juveniles have been detained after reportedly starting a fire on a middle school campus in Central Fresno.
Two die after fiery solo crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Two people are dead following a fiery solo crash Saturday night on Highway 99 before the northbound Avenue 18 and a half exit in Madera County.
KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
KMJ
Dirt Bike Accident Leaves 14-Year-Old Paralyzed From The Waist Down In Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dylan Taddei, a 14-year-old freshman at Madera High School was in a bad dirt biking accident back in November. Now, his family is asking for financial help. On November 6, 2022, Taddei and his older brother were taking their dirt bikes out for a ride...
KMPH.com
Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
Homicide charge filed against suspect who robbed 78-year-old Clovis man, leading to fatal injuries
The man accused of robbing 78-year-old Frank Moore at a Clovis shopping center has been charged with homicide after Moore passed away from his injuries.
KMPH.com
County Supervisors offer condolences, respects to Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Board of Supervisors adjourned Tuesday and offered their condolences and respects to fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. “I was born and raised in Selma, so I always keep a watchful eye on things that happen in Selma,” said Fresno County...
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
Family displaced after house fire in central Fresno
A family has been displaced after a house fire in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.
Three big rigs catch fire in West Central Fresno
An investigator is working to figure out what sparked a fire that burned three big rigs in West Central Fresno.
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
