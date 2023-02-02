ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

crimevoice.com

Madera Sheriff’s Office Searching for Next of Kin

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office. “Update- The Madera County Coroner’s Office has determined there is no NOK for Ms. Ray, and will be moving forward with making final arrangements for her. We would like to thank the public for the widespread sharing of information and assistance with this case.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA

