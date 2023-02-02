Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis PresleyMadocOrlando, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Pickleball Fever: 1K+ players head to Volusia County for pickleball tourney
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – In the same week as the Superbowl, it’s pickleball that is popular in Holly Hill. The Association of Pickleball Professionals is getting ready to host over 1,100 players from around the country for a tournament in the small city nestled between Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach in Volusia County.
click orlando
USDA finds critical, repeated violations at Wild Florida after rhino shooting
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks after an escaped rhino was shot and killed by staff members, an inspection has found Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari Park was critically and repeatedly non-compliant for the federal Animal Welfare Act. The inspection was conducted on Dec. 13, 2022, by a veterinary officer for...
click orlando
Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando
Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
click orlando
Warm, sunny until new front moves through Central Florida later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry, stable, air with high pressure dominating the forecast. Expect a high temperature on Tuesday of 77. The average high in Orlando is 74. Expect a high temperature of 80 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s...
click orlando
‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you:’ FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities. Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood. “It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said. There a couple round-a-bouts near...
click orlando
SR-520 reopens in Orange County after smoke from prescribed burn cleared
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 520 in Orange County reopened Tuesday morning after smoke from a prescribed burn in the area cleared the area. Florida Highway Patrol closed the roadway just before 3 a.m. over visibility issues. The roadway was closed in both directions east of State Road...
click orlando
Orange County breaks December tourist tax record with $31.2M
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tourist Development Tax collections in Orange County were the highest collected on record for the month of December. The Orange County comptroller announced Tuesday that the county collected $31,225,200 in December 2022 in taxes collected from hotels and other lodgings. It’s a 10.2% increase from December 2021. It’s also about $300,000 more than the county collected in the previous month.
click orlando
Best Valentine’s date ideas in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If going out for dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day doesn’t get you excited, don’t lose hope. There are a lot of great places to enjoy a unique date with your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Dani Meyering, the Managing Editor...
click orlando
Cat dies in DeLand mobile home fire caused by arsonist, officials say
DELAND, Fla. – A cat died Sunday in a DeLand mobile home fire that officials believe was intentionally set, according to an incident report. Crews said they responded to flames around 3:30 p.m. at a single-wide mobile home, located at 144 Carrol Ave. The report shows officials saw smoke and flames coming from the trailer’s windows.
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando offering BOGO sale on 2 of its parks
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld announced that for a limited time, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass and get an annual pass to Aquatica Orlando for free. The theme park company said the deal is available until Feb. 20 and pass members will get unlimited access to the two parks for 12 months.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
click orlando
Universal Orlando looking to hire 2,500 new team members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire 2,500 new team members across its resort. The theme park said positions are available in areas, including custodial, parking and transportation, food and beverage, lifeguards, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more. Universal Orlando said...
click orlando
Antisemitic symbol found at charter school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Noelle Rivers is frustrated after she says a swastika symbol was posted inside the girls’ bathroom last week at the Galileo School of Gifted Learning Riverbend Campus. Rivers said her daughter, who is in 7th grade, hasn’t been in school for a few days...
click orlando
Man claiming to be US marshal in Orange County used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases. Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
click orlando
Winter Park student joins Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, achieves highest honors in both
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park High School student can now add Eagle Scout to her resume. Not only is 17-year-old Amelia Skena a Boy Scout, she’s also been a Girl Scout since kindergarten. While she loves the Girl Scouts program, her love of the outdoors pushed her to become a Boy Scout, too.
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
click orlando
Former owner of Ormond Beach pharmacy sentenced to 25 years for trafficking prescription drugs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The former owner and operator of a Volusia County pharmacy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking prescription drugs, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood’s office. Prosecutors said Ekaette Isemin owned and operated Care Point Pharmacy in...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/3/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this weekend here in Lake County Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
click orlando
5 injured in multivehicle crash in Orange County construction zone on I-4, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a multivehicle crash Monday morning in a construction zone on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. just east of Central Florida Parkway. According to an FHP crash report,...
Comments / 0