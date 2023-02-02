ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

click orlando

Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando

Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County breaks December tourist tax record with $31.2M

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tourist Development Tax collections in Orange County were the highest collected on record for the month of December. The Orange County comptroller announced Tuesday that the county collected $31,225,200 in December 2022 in taxes collected from hotels and other lodgings. It’s a 10.2% increase from December 2021. It’s also about $300,000 more than the county collected in the previous month.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Best Valentine’s date ideas in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If going out for dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day doesn’t get you excited, don’t lose hope. There are a lot of great places to enjoy a unique date with your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Dani Meyering, the Managing Editor...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cat dies in DeLand mobile home fire caused by arsonist, officials say

DELAND, Fla. – A cat died Sunday in a DeLand mobile home fire that officials believe was intentionally set, according to an incident report. Crews said they responded to flames around 3:30 p.m. at a single-wide mobile home, located at 144 Carrol Ave. The report shows officials saw smoke and flames coming from the trailer’s windows.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando offering BOGO sale on 2 of its parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld announced that for a limited time, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass and get an annual pass to Aquatica Orlando for free. The theme park company said the deal is available until Feb. 20 and pass members will get unlimited access to the two parks for 12 months.
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!

The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando looking to hire 2,500 new team members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s looking to hire 2,500 new team members across its resort. The theme park said positions are available in areas, including custodial, parking and transportation, food and beverage, lifeguards, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more. Universal Orlando said...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL

