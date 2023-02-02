Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Bears, Badgers Boys Basketball Playoffs Set to Begin
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps the regular season for the Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott boys basketball teams and previews upcoming matchups for each in the new, March Madness-style AIA Open State Championship as head coaches Cain Atkinson and Travis Stedman joins the show.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Drops Thriller to Chandler-Gilbert
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team battled back and forth with the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 61-59 to move to 7-16 overall this season and 4-11 within the conference. Down 10-5 early, freshman guard Carter John made back-to-back stellar plays to give the Roughriders...
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Women’s Basketball Falls Despite Strong Start
The Yavapai College women’s basketball team’s hot start could not be sustained on Saturday night as it fell to the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes 69-59 and moved to 7-14 overall this season with a 4-11 conference record. Already up 11-5 halfway through the first quarter, freshman guard Saydee...
SignalsAZ
Prescott High School girls soccer can’t break through in loss to Wolves
The Prescott High School girls soccer team couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at home against the Estrella Foothills Wolves in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat. It was a defensive battle for most of the game with senior forward Arianna Chavez finally breaking...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Leaders Finalists for Awards of Excellence
Two Yavapai College leaders and one college initiative are finalists for American Association of Community Colleges Award of Excellence trophies in 2023. Out of 10 AACC Award of Excellence categories, YC earned finalist nods in three: Student Success; Trustee of the Year, namely YC District Governing Board Chair Deb McCasland; and CEO of the Year, namely YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Single Leaf Pinyon Pine
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Single Leaf Pinyon Pine. This tree has few restrictions on how to grow it; the only place it struggles is in dense shade. It is an ideal tree to plant in locations where you want filtered shade rather than the deep shade created by many other landscape trees. It’s a good lawn tree since it allows plenty of filtered light to reach down to the grass. Keep the tree well-watered, and make sure to protect the trunks against damage from lawnmowers and other lawn equipment, as the bark is tender and prone to injury. Applying a ring of Watters Premium Mulch, of shredded cedar bark around the base of the tree is ideal, as it keeps mowers away from the trunk.
SignalsAZ
Monday’s Talk on the Town with Mayor Palguta – February 6th
Here is the Mayor’s update for February 6, 2023:. Manhole covers are to be raised throughout town. Expect some delays on Veiwpoint Drive and Robert Road. Roads will be temporally one lain. This is important work and thank you for your patients. Learn more about the Prescott Valley Manhole...
SignalsAZ
Book Straight Talk with Sedona City Manager Karen Osburn
The city opened new February and March appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – February 6, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Teen Safety Table Promotes Random Acts of Kindness Month
The Prescott Valley Police Crime Prevention Unit will be hosting the Teen Safety Table on Wednesday, February 15, at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. In recognition of February as Random Acts of Kindness month, information will be available on how our local teens can...
Comments / 0