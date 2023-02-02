Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
fox5dc.com
Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday
BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
The Fairfax County Government Center (staff photo by Jay Westcott) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of...
tysonsreporter.com
Proposed McLean field conversion revives worries about health risks of synthetic turf
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) wants Fairfax County to reconsider its embrace of synthetic turf for athletic fields, as a decision nears on whether to replace the grass baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park (6246 Linway Terrace). The organization, which represents residents of the greater McLean area, has called for...
theburn.com
Loyal Companion closing all Northern Virginia stores
A national pet supply chain called Loyal Companion has announced that it is closing all of its stores. This includes multiple stores around Northern Virginia, including two locations in Loudoun County. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal...
Inside Nova
Prince William County board punts on public comment changes
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
tysonsreporter.com
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Fairfax Co. school board expected to vote on calendar next week
Virginia’s largest school system is scheduled to vote on a future calendar at its meeting next week, after a weekslong process that included community feedback. It’s unclear, though, whether Fairfax County Public School board members will support just a calendar for 2023-24, or a multiyear plan as some have advocated for.
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
Where do all your recycled electronics end up?
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
