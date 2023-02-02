ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday

BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency

The Fairfax County Government Center (staff photo by Jay Westcott) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Loyal Companion closing all Northern Virginia stores

A national pet supply chain called Loyal Companion has announced that it is closing all of its stores. This includes multiple stores around Northern Virginia, including two locations in Loudoun County. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County board punts on public comment changes

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
tysonsreporter.com

Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month

Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Where do all your recycled electronics end up?

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

