Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch
A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success
KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
McDonald’s worker shares trick to get fresh chips – and it isn’t by asking for ‘no salt’
AN EX-MCDONALD’S employee has lifted the lid on how to get fresh chips - and it’s not by asking for no salt. Diners commonly ask their server for "no salt" on their fries in an attempt to get them made fresh. However, this isn’t totally necessary. Ex-crew...
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts. They Don't Quite Pull At Our Heartstrings
Chocolate may be Valentine's Day's traditional sweet, but that has not stopped doughnut company Krispy Kreme from wanting to get in on the action. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping you will bring home a box of doughnuts for the one you love by featuring Hershey's brand chocolate in four special edition Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Comments / 1