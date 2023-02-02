ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Mashed

Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash

McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...

