cn2.com
Main Street Rock Hill closed Tuesday morning – Drivers should expect detours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Commuters taking Main Street into Rock Hill will be redirected Tuesday, February 9 due to a road closure on Main Street between Hampton and 114 East Main. We are told the closure is expected to begin at 6 am and end by noon...
WBTV
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
SUV passenger dies months after crash in Ballantyne, CMPD says
A woman who was the passenger in an SUV has died more than three months after a serious crash in Ballantyne, investigators said.
Passenger in Ballantyne Commons Parkway crash succumbs to injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Ballantyne Commons Parkway car crash from last October has succumbed to her injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 10500 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Mythili Mulpuru, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
WBTV
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 62-year-old woman passenger died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon. Salisbury police reported that Becky Ann Ruiz was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Ranger when it ran off the road on W. Innes Street, jumped the curb, and struck a large tree in front of the cemetery in the 1100 block.
Carjacking suspect arrested after hiding in recycling bin in Belmont neighborhood
A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen Mercedes into a sedan with a woman and child inside before he was arrested when police found him hiding in a recycling bin in north Charlotte.
Busy Huntersville road reopened after gas leak, officials say
A busy road has reopened after being closed due to a gas leak Saturday afternoon, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.
Wanted suspect smashed vehicle window, stole $400 in Denver: Sheriff
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for smashing a vehicle’s window and grabbing $400 in cash, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at a Lowe’s store on NC Highway 73. An initial investigation revealed a man arrived at the store […]
cn2.com
Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery. The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
WBTV
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
4 sent to hospital after crash involving MEDIC truck in University City
A crash involving a MEDIC truck sent four people to the hospital early Friday morning in north Charlotte, according to paramedics.
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
cn2.com
“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte
One person is in the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
WBTV
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
1 dead after SUV slams into tractor-trailer in Lincoln Co.; no charges, troopers say
One person died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on a Lincoln County highway Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.
Home surveillance video catches people trying to break into cars in Ballantyne
Neighbors in Ballantyne caught people going car to car this weekend looking for items to steal.
