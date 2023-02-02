ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

WBTV

I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Passenger in Ballantyne Commons Parkway crash succumbs to injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger in a Ballantyne Commons Parkway car crash from last October has succumbed to her injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 10500 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Mythili Mulpuru, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
ROCK HILL, SC

