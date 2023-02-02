ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Michigan schools awarded $4.5M federal grant for mental health workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) a five-year, $4.5 million grant to expand school-based mental health service providers in high-need schools. MDE will use the federal funds to launch the Michigan Earn, Learn, and Serve in Schools (Mi-ELSiS) program, which...
WILX-TV

Nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022, Consumers Energy reports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that there were nearly 20 percent fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021 after the company made significant upgrades to its electric grid and completed more than 2,000 electric projects last year. The energy provider also reported reducing nearly half the total...
