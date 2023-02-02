ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Applications open for seasonal Pismo Beach lifeguards

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0e4y_0kaQxWbW00

The city of Pismo Beach is hiring seasonal lifeguards. Those interested can apply now until Feb. 17.

This job is for those looking to challenge themselves physically and mentally. Those who make it through will be a part of a highly skilled team. Accepted applications will learn how to keep the community safe while having fun at the beach. City officials say those applying should enjoy working outdoors at the beach.

Starting pay for this position is $18.76. For more information, please visit pismobeach.org/lifeguards .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBY News

KSBY News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy