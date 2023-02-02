ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

arlnow.com

JUST IN: Sun Gazette newspaper stops publishing, staff hired by new paper

The Sun Gazette newspaper has not published new articles on its website since Friday and may have printed its last edition. Several sources tell ARLnow that the free weekly paper, which has separate editions serving Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, has effectively shuttered, though no notice of a closure was published online.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 7, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 21948 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Feb 7, 2023. APS parents and teachers want transparency. They say School Board members are advised to be ‘vague.’. 📅...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington sees more than a third of 2022’s carjacking total in first month of 2023

Carjackings appear to be rising again in Arlington and across the D.C. area. An uptick between 2019 and 2020 spurred Arlington County Police Department to focus prevention efforts on robbery, burglary and destruction of property incidents. Increased enforcement in 2021 resulted in fewer carjackings, after ACPD made two significant carjacking arrests, per ACPD’s 2021 annual report.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Police investigate incidents at two Arlington middle schools

A pair of incidents have prompted police investigations at two Arlington middle schools to start the week. A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School allegedly brought a weapon to school on Monday that turned out to be an airsoft gun. Police say they confiscated the airsoft gun and juvenile charges are pending.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

