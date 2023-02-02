ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Yes, workers can be hurt by a minimum wage hike

Raising the minimum wage is one of the many policy ideas peppered with tradeoffs, but one of the few that have such a direct impact on businesses and employees alike. Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have introduced legislation intended to raise the minimum wage. The legislation in Idaho has been introduced by Rep. Steve Berch. House Bill 48 would repeal a prohibition on local governments setting their own minimum wage. ...
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly

Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics

On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
NYC Democrat Jessica Ramos raises cash off minimum wage pitch

A left-leaning New York Democrat is seeking to raise campaign funds — off her bid to boost the minimum wage. State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) raised eyebrows and drew criticism by sending out a 2-for-1 email solicitation that links campaign cash to her pet cause, right after Gov. Kathy Hochul released her $227 billion budget plan. “Can you chip in $5, $3, or whatever you can afford to help me make the most of these crucial negotiations? This is crunch time,” Ramos said in her pitch to supporters Wednesday. “Your donations will help me stand strong and show the governor you support...
Biden's Tweet Highlights Rising Wages, Decreased Inflation, and Increased Health Coverage

President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to tout the current state of the economy under his administration. In a recent post, the President highlights that wages are up, inflation is down, and more Americans have access to health insurance than ever before. Biden emphasizes that workers play a crucial role in keeping the nation running and states that it is about time that the economy works for them.
Wisconsin Has the Most Secure Public Pensions in the Nation

Pensions are often a major consideration when people take public service jobs. Someone who makes $50,000 annually might get pension benefits of $20,000 a year when they retire. One of the major problems with public pension funds, however, is that they are not always properly funded, putting these benefits at risk. Among all the states, […]
Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce.  The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
