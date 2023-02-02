Read full article on original website
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Op-Ed: Yes, workers can be hurt by a minimum wage hike
Raising the minimum wage is one of the many policy ideas peppered with tradeoffs, but one of the few that have such a direct impact on businesses and employees alike. Lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have introduced legislation intended to raise the minimum wage. The legislation in Idaho has been introduced by Rep. Steve Berch. House Bill 48 would repeal a prohibition on local governments setting their own minimum wage. ...
All Michigan kids would get blood lead tests under Flint senator’s proposal
FLINT, MI -- The same early childhood blood lead testing that helped expose the Flint water crisis more than seven years ago would be broadly expanded under a bill that’s been proposed for a third time by a state senator from Flint. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced Senate Bill...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees
Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Stimulus check update: Payment of $1,200 to each eligible American citizen
Many states are still reeling from the economic fallout of the 2009 coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to assist their residents, including providing a stimulus check. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was launched Wednesday by the...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
For these five states, the work continues.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Truth About Cars
GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly
Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
UC System Plans to Recover Wages Paid to 48,000 Workers Who Struck in 2022
The raises University of California graduate student workers won after last year’s historic work stoppage come with a big caveat: Those same UC workers will have to repay all the money they were paid while on strike. The UC “may not legally pay our employees or gift them funds...
The US economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet.
How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics
On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
NYC Democrat Jessica Ramos raises cash off minimum wage pitch
A left-leaning New York Democrat is seeking to raise campaign funds — off her bid to boost the minimum wage. State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) raised eyebrows and drew criticism by sending out a 2-for-1 email solicitation that links campaign cash to her pet cause, right after Gov. Kathy Hochul released her $227 billion budget plan. “Can you chip in $5, $3, or whatever you can afford to help me make the most of these crucial negotiations? This is crunch time,” Ramos said in her pitch to supporters Wednesday. “Your donations will help me stand strong and show the governor you support...
Biden's Tweet Highlights Rising Wages, Decreased Inflation, and Increased Health Coverage
President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to tout the current state of the economy under his administration. In a recent post, the President highlights that wages are up, inflation is down, and more Americans have access to health insurance than ever before. Biden emphasizes that workers play a crucial role in keeping the nation running and states that it is about time that the economy works for them.
Wisconsin Has the Most Secure Public Pensions in the Nation
Pensions are often a major consideration when people take public service jobs. Someone who makes $50,000 annually might get pension benefits of $20,000 a year when they retire. One of the major problems with public pension funds, however, is that they are not always properly funded, putting these benefits at risk. Among all the states, […]
Workday cuts hundreds of jobs
The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce. The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…
Ernst calls out federal fraudsters who took COVID-19 unemployment while getting paychecks from taxpayers
Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for an investigation into allegations that federal employees fraudulently claimed COVID-19 relief unemployment while still receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks.
