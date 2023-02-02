A left-leaning New York Democrat is seeking to raise campaign funds — off her bid to boost the minimum wage. State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) raised eyebrows and drew criticism by sending out a 2-for-1 email solicitation that links campaign cash to her pet cause, right after Gov. Kathy Hochul released her $227 billion budget plan. “Can you chip in $5, $3, or whatever you can afford to help me make the most of these crucial negotiations? This is crunch time,” Ramos said in her pitch to supporters Wednesday. “Your donations will help me stand strong and show the governor you support...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO