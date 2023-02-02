Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Open applications for senior tax work-off program in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is offering a way for seniors to trade their time in exchange for their county property tax. Officials said they want to spread the word about their Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program before applications close at the end of the month. The program...
Calhoun projected winner of Charleston Co. School Board special election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County voters chose who they’d like to see fill the empty District 6 school board seat. Preliminary voting results from the election show Daron Calhoun II will be filling that position. This special election comes nearly three months after the general election in...
YMCA to close Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Family YMCA is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. The YMCA of Greater Charleston sent a notice out to members on Jan. 30. The email cited the building as being “in need of substantial improvement.” The notice says the YMCA cannot provide that work and the efforts to operate in Berkeley County have “seriously challenged the financial capabilities” of the local YMCA.
Charleston Co. School District makes progress with new Johns Island elementary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new elementary school planned for Johns Island is making its way through the approval process with the City of Charleston. The construction plan went before the design review board for the second of its three times, on Monday. It’s a standard, but lengthy, process any builders go through with big projects in the city.
‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring faster internet to nearly 600 homes is in the works, but one service provider says that number should be a lot higher. The homes are in parts Berkeley and Charleston Counties – they’re getting part of a statewide $132 million investment.
Berkeley County libraries team up with Kennedy Center for new drug-disposal initiative
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County residents now have a safe and environmentally friendly place to dispose of prescription drugs this month – with all 7 libraries participating and a mobile library. The partnership between Berkeley County Library System and the Kennedy Center Prevention Department was made possible...
$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley. Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road. Sunshine...
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own. Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday. “Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter...
Short-term rental licenses on Folly Beach officially capped to 800
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A months-long discussion came to an end Tuesday night as voters decided on the fate of short-term rentals on Folly Beach. Just 78 votes ended up separating the debate of the number of short-term rental licenses allowed on Folly Beach. The final vote rang Tuesday night after lines at the polls began at 7 a.m. officially capping the number of rentals, like condos and Airbnbs, to 800 across the island.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
Moncks Corner names new police chief
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Moncks Corner says the man who has led the town’s police department since early January will become its permanent chief. Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for six months in 2022, will officially assume the role with more than 28 years of experience later this month.
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
SWAT attempting to contact barricaded man in Ravenel, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a man is barricaded inside a home. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
Inside of raincoat had ‘significant amount’ of gunshot residue, expert says
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial said a blue raincoat could have been used to transport a recently fired gun after the inside and outside of the jacket tested positive for gunshot residue. Murdaugh is on trial in Colleton County for the murders of his...
