Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
SFist
SFPD Toots Own Horn For Finally Making Three Arrests For Stolen-Item Vending on Mission Street
We now have three arrests of people allegedly selling clearly shoplifted goods on Mission Street, but the methods used make one wonder why we didn’t start doing this months or years ago. Rampant vending in the Mission was never a notable issue until the practice exploded in 2021, which...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Oakland Police Chief Fights for Reinstatement
It will be mostly dry and sunny this week, with a brief warm-up on Thursday and Friday. More rain is on tap for next weekend. [Chronicle]. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, still on administrative leave over a complaint from a federal monitor, continued pushing back on his disciplinary status on Sunday. At an event at Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland, Armstrong said the monitor reached "faulty conclusions" and used "embarrassing" reasoning in a report about Armstrong's handling of a sergeant's discipline in a 2021 car-crash incident. [KTVU / Chronicle]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Newsom Announces $50K Rewards In Four Cold Cases
25-year-old Harry Black of Oakland has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the first homicide that occurred in the new year in Oakland. The fatal shooting of 55-year-old James Stephens occurred on January 1, in an afternoon shooting stemming from a dispute on the 6900 block of International Boulevard in which a 52-year-old friend of Stephens was also wounded. [East Bay Times]
SFist
Rabbis Call For Hate Crime Charges In Last Week’s SF Synagogue Shooting
51-year-old Dmitri Mishin is accused of firing shots in an Outer Richmond synagogue last week — and while the shots were blanks, his disturbing social media posts have synagogue leaders calling for hate crime charges. It was last Wednesday night that a man allegedly walked into a synagogue and...
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
SFist
SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself
"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Paul Pelosi to Be Guest at State of the Union
San Francisco's Roosevelt Middle School says it received some kind of threat for Tuesday, which it does not deem credible, on Facebook. The school sent a letter to parents saying it would be taking extra precautions today and student absences would be excused. [KRON4]. Paul Pelosi has been invited as...
