ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building

By Bryan Lambert
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIP29_0kaQwbOA00

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Police say Derek Miranda was arrested Thursday afternoon and is currently being booked for the murder of Jordan Wiggins.

Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death in Quincy

“We are thankful to the Quincy Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for their continued partnership in this investigation and in apprehending those under indictment for this murder,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Officers responded to the apartment building on Crown Drive shortly after midnight on August 18, 2022. Responding officers found Wiggins suffering from serious gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cornell Bell Jr., Dwayne D. Harper, Sheik Ramos and Dante Clark have already been arrested and indicted.

The DA’s office says Walter Batista, 25, of Boston and Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester are still at large.

Police are still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Batista and Rodrigues.

Miranda is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Friday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Man arrested in murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan

BOSTON - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence last weekend in Mattapan.Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that an arrest warrant has been obtained for 34-year-old Csean Skerritt, who is already in police custody. Skerritt was arrested Sunday and charged with a drug distribution offense involving fentanyl. He's expected to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in the coming days.Tyler was gunned down in Mattapan last Sunday, January 29, in broad daylight while walking in his grandmother's neighborhood. "There is still a lot that we do not know about this terrible...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
148K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy