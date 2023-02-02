Read full article on original website
Biden keeps making claims about the economy that just aren't true. These facts don't lie
President Biden has made claims about the economy he inherited when he took office. But they are not factually correct. Inflation as not out of control, for example.
Cruz, Manchin propose bill blocking Biden admin from banning gas stoves
Sens. Joe Manchin and Ted Cruz have introduced legislation to block the Biden administration from advancing regulations banning gas stoves and ovens.
Bank of America 'still forecasting' 2023 recession: Fed action 'not enough,' exec warns
Bank of America Vice Chairman Keith Banks warns as the economy slows and margins get squeezed, costs will grow faster than revenues.
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
It’s their “new favorite simple sweater” There's just nothing quite like the feeling of finding the perfect sweater — one that's cozy, comfortable, flattering, and stylish all at once — and will last after wearing it many times, too. And finding that perfect sweater while it's on sale makes it all even sweeter. The Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater checks all of these boxes, according to customers. It's making some waves on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks real-time sales and trending products, proving that tons...
Woman can only eat 9 things due to incurable condition that causes hundreds of allergies
A woman who suffers from an immunological condition that causes her to suffer hundreds of food allergies can only eat nine things.Jenna Gestetner has been having reactions to foods that included intense cramping pains, bloating, nausea and frequent malaise since she was a child.Over the years, she found that eliminating foods from her diet was the only thing that helped.After years of eliminating allergens, Jenna is now only able eat turkey, mahi mahi, cucumber, green beans, zucchini, olive oil, salt, lime and glucose supplements.She was officially diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) in March 2021 after travelling across the...
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
New Orleans Police Department given authority to shut down businesses found harboring violent crime
New Orleans businesses that are the site of repeated crimes and deemed harboring crime can now be shut down by the police department following a city council vote.
Chinese company's North Dakota corn mill project struck down by Grand Forks, prompting cheers of 'USA!'
The Grand Forks City Council in North Dakota voted to stop a corn mill project by the Chinese-owned Fufeng Group after the U.S. Air Force warned it was a security risk.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $700M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Monday evening.
California voters to weigh in on banning new oil and gas wells near communities
California's ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and community facilities is on hold following an effort to bring the measure before voters as a referendum in 2024.
Price of Biden's student loan repayment plan could double as take-up increases, report says
Cost estimates more than double for Biden's federal student loan repayment overhaul – considered a fallback for the administration's stalled forgiveness plan – when a bigger uptake of the program is factored in, a recent report said.
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Dell to cut 6,650 jobs amid diminishing demand for company's computers
Dell Technologies Inc. will eliminate about 6,650 jobs due to a decline in demand for the company's personal computers. This is about 5% of Dell's global workforce.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks recalled over listeria concerns
Hundreds of sandwiches and other snacks sold in several East Coast states are being recalled after the company said environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.
Twitter to charge businesses $1K per month to keep gold verification: report
Twitter will soon start charging businesses $1,000 a month to retain its gold checkmark verification status as it looks for new ways to compensate for declining ad revenue.
FAA proposes $1.1M fine against United Airlines over pre-flight safety check
United Airlines is responding after the Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining the airline $1.1 million for allegedly not performing a pre-flight safety inspection.
Stuart Varney: Universities are suppressing achievement by putting a 'political straitjacket' on students
FOX Business' Stuart Varney argued some American universities are putting equity and social justice ahead of academics by forcing students to subscribe to their political agenda.
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
Democrat-led state that’s ‘killing businesses’ could shrink amid push to secede in several counties
Greater Idaho Movement spokesperson Matt McCaw and business owner Sandie Gilson argue these 11 Oregon counties deserve "the government that they actually want."
Economist who called 2008 housing crash predicts another 15% drop in home prices
The U.S. housing market will likely see further price drops as result of low affordability and growing inventory, according to economist Ian Shepherdson.
