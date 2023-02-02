Read full article on original website
Can you smell snow?
Humidity and air pressure changes may allow you to smell a snowstorm before it begins.
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas.
Watch: 8-year-old spearfisherman brushes off shark bite in Australian waters
What started out as a fun afternoon fishing with dad turned into a near nightmare for an 8-year-old boy when a shark tried to steal the boy’s dinner but ended up catching the boy instead.
10 Tips to Safely Remove Snow and Ice
Thousands of snow removal injuries occur each year. These tips will keep you, and others, safe this winter. Whether you’re pushing a snow blower or shoveling by hand, there are risks and dangers involved with snow removal. Between 1990 and 2006, snow removal contributed to 100 deaths and 11,500 emergency room trips each year, according to an American Journal of Emergency Medicine study.
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Over 7,700 dead, thousands more awaiting rescue after series of powerful earthquakes rock Turkey, Syria
Thousands of buildings have collapsed and more than 7,700 people have been killed after a series of major earthquakes rocked large portions of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning.
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
Where in the world has it never snowed?
Most of us assume that countries with sunny beach cities and deserts have never seen snow in modern history, but you may be surprised to find out that a tropical island has seen snow more recently than an area of Antarctica.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 7,200 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week
BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
What is the 'polar vortex'?
A wall of wind that encircles the North Pole can have a big wintry effect on weather patterns across much of the U.S. when it occasionally falters.
Underwater volcano sends ash, steam shooting skyward in South Pacific's Ring of Fire
An underwater volcano had some explosive activity near the islands of Vanuatu on Tuesday.
Satellites capture imagery of deadly wildfires raging across Chile
GOES East captured imagery of large smoke plumes in Chile amidst a summer heat wave.
Rare fox once thought to be extinct spotted on California trail cameras
The endangered Sierra Nevada red fox made an appearance in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains for the first time in almost 90 years. The region had not had a report of the species since the 1930s.
Harsh-cold February? NOAA's warm outlook shows winter still hiding for some
If you are hoping to pack up the winter coats, think twice if you are out West.
