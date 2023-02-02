ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Family Handyman

10 Tips to Safely Remove Snow and Ice

Thousands of snow removal injuries occur each year. These tips will keep you, and others, safe this winter. Whether you’re pushing a snow blower or shoveling by hand, there are risks and dangers involved with snow removal. Between 1990 and 2006, snow removal contributed to 100 deaths and 11,500 emergency room trips each year, according to an American Journal of Emergency Medicine study.
FLORIDA STATE
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
MAINE STATE
KSNT

A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week

BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
