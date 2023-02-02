Ciara Shows Off Her Creativity Dancing in DIY Crop Top and Mini Skirt

The ‘Better Thangs’ singer showed off her flair for homemade fashion.

Ciara. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ciara can’t just sing, dance and model, she’s also at the forefront of fashion. The House of LR&C cofounder proved her design skills in her latest IG post. The video showed her dancing to Gina Thompson’s “The Things That You Do” while wearing a brand new outfit that she had made herself.

“Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants,” she captioned the Jan. 30 clip. “I’m feelin it 🤣.”

Ciara wore a khaki tube top and mini skirt with matching knee-high pointed-toe boots and a bucket hat.

“This is the stuff I would do as a little kid but I can’t show the back 🤣,” she joked, sharing that her cutting and sewing wasn’t perfect. The “Goodies” singer accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and a single silver ring.

“Let’s go sis! 🔥🔥,” chirped Missy Elliott in the comments. “Creative🙌🏾.”

“I LOOOVE this color soo much Ci,” one fan gushed. “I got to say your fashion this era is TOP TIER!! Like your BEST and I didn’t think it could get better 😭😭🙌🏾.”

“😂 Yes,” another quipped. “The back being held together with scrunchies and audacity! 😂.”

“Yessss 1, 2 step girl 💃💃💃,” Ciara’s skincare line, OAM , chimed in and made a reference to her 2004 hit single.

The 37-year-old launched the brand last September. The inaugural product collection included five Vitamin C-focused products formulated with a proprietary tri-C pro-peptide complex that is described as “uniquely effective, yet so gentle.” OAM stands for “On a Mission.”

“I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” she explained .

