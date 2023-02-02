Ciara Shows Off Her Creativity Dancing in DIY Crop Top and Mini Skirt
The ‘Better Thangs’ singer showed off her flair for homemade fashion.
Ciara can’t just sing, dance and model, she’s also at the forefront of fashion. The House of LR&C cofounder proved her design skills in her latest IG post. The video showed her dancing to Gina Thompson’s “The Things That You Do” while wearing a brand new outfit that she had made herself.
“Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants,” she captioned the Jan. 30 clip. “I’m feelin it 🤣.”
Ciara wore a khaki tube top and mini skirt with matching knee-high pointed-toe boots and a bucket hat.
“This is the stuff I would do as a little kid but I can’t show the back 🤣,” she joked, sharing that her cutting and sewing wasn’t perfect. The “Goodies” singer accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and a single silver ring.
“Let’s go sis! 🔥🔥,” chirped Missy Elliott in the comments. “Creative🙌🏾.”
“I LOOOVE this color soo much Ci,” one fan gushed. “I got to say your fashion this era is TOP TIER!! Like your BEST and I didn’t think it could get better 😭😭🙌🏾.”
“😂 Yes,” another quipped. “The back being held together with scrunchies and audacity! 😂.”
“Yessss 1, 2 step girl 💃💃💃,” Ciara’s skincare line, OAM , chimed in and made a reference to her 2004 hit single.
The 37-year-old launched the brand last September. The inaugural product collection included five Vitamin C-focused products formulated with a proprietary tri-C pro-peptide complex that is described as “uniquely effective, yet so gentle.” OAM stands for “On a Mission.”
“I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” she explained .
Comments / 0