Keke Palmer Is Glowing in Gorgeous Maternity Photos: See the Pics Here

By Cara O’Bleness
 5 days ago

The mom-to-be is expecting a boy with partner Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Keke Palmer is currently anticipating the arrival of her son with her partner, Darius Jackson. The mom-to-be shared several precious snaps from a maternity photo shoot on Instagram, and the 29-year-old actress is positively glowing.

The snaps, captured by photographer Dalvin Adams, were shot against a cream-colored backdrop, and both Palmer and Jackson opted for neutral outfits. The Nope actress wore a sleeveless, ribbed Stella McCartney dress and heeled boots.

She accessorized with several gold bracelets, a few necklaces and intricate earrings. Palmer’s flawless makeup was done by Sheika Daley, while hairstylist Ann Jones swept the star’s hair into a chic up-do with several face-framing layers left loose.

Jackson chose a brown BOSS jacket, printed Gucci pants and white sneakers, with a tan knit cap and scarf. Both looks were styled by Seth Chernoff.

“‘A long time ago, in a land not so far… The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!’ 💙🙏🏾,” she wrote in her caption.

The first three snaps in the collection showed Palmer solo as she cradled her baby bump, while the last two featured Jackson. In one, he kissed Palmer’s forehead, and in another, Jackson sat in a chair while Palmer stood in front with a hand on her stomach.

“The absolute prettiest,” commented Grammy-winning artist SZA. “Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote La La Anthony.

“so beautiful keke 😍,” added Chloe Bailey, while TV host Sara Haines said, “This is amazing!!!!! And made me tear up a little. What a lucky little prince. 🙏🏻❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

Earlier this week, Palmer revealed a hilarious tale on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer —she learned she was pregnant from Jackson.

She stated that when she initially took a pregnancy test, it was blank so Palmer threw the test in the garbage and went out to dinner with a friend. Jackson then texted her with a photo of a positive pregnancy test—she hadn’t waited long enough for the line to appear. Once she returned home from her outing, Palmer took 10 more home tests, all of which came back positive.

