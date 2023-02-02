Read full article on original website
Chilmark: Music at Pathways, collage workshop, mending clothes, and Hopscotch Hootenanny
We three made it through two super-hard weeks, thanks to many, including Brian Welsh, who took time out of his always busy schedule and built us a wheelchair ramp. He also brought extra insulation materials, because Bill Haynes mentioned his concern for our old, aboveground stone cellar in the bitter cold. Our efforts worked, and the cellar never dipped below 40°. Thanks to Vineyard Generator for coming out in the storm to service our unit when it wouldn’t start.
Chappy erosion requires collaboration
We are writing about erosion on Chappaquiddick and the dilemma facing Jerry and Sue Wacks whose house sits perilously close to a steep bluff. We both worked for the Trustees of Reservations on Chappaquiddick for nine years and are very familiar with that area. The Wacks’ property is bounded by the bluff and the neighboring Trustees property, the Wasque Reservation. The Wacks have little land left on which to maneuver.
Oak Bluffs: Indoor story walk, risotto cooking class, travel talk, and Parenting in America
“When you make it to the top, turn and reach down for the person behind you.” –Abraham Lincoln. This month we celebrate the birthdays of two presidents: Abe Lincoln (on the 12th) and George Washington (on the 22nd). We all get a holiday on Monday, the 20th, thanks to them.
A heart-filled pop-up
Find handmade gifts for all your special Valentines this year at a pop-up shop. You are sure to find a special something from the choices curated. Local artisans will be set up for the pop-up from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Plenty of parking at 137 Vineyard Ave. If you have any questions, email holyghostmv@comcast.net or call 508-693-9875.
Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023
Jan. 31, Daniel I. Rifkin and Laura M. Rifkin sold 39 Jeremiah Road to Rolawin LLC for $1,725,000. Feb. 2, Dolores Margaret Pyle, Scott Michael Struzinski, Amy Patricia Struzinski, Samantha Pyle Struzinski Cataldo, Jennifer Struzinski Pagano, and Alexander Pyle Struzinski sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 459 Week 39 to Jason Paul Becker, trustee of Becker Family Irrevocable Trust, for $500.
West Tisbury: Ephemera, West Tisbury and You, jazz concert tribute, and Writing Through
“Baby, it’s cold outside,” goes the Frank Loesser song. It was written in 1944, but perfectly describes the past weekend. After our lovely respite of sunny days in the 40s, we spent Friday and Saturday at -2° when we woke up. The temperature hardly went above that. The wind blew trees and branches down around town, froze the Mill Pond solid, and kept us busy filling wheelbarrows with firewood, and keeping the wood stove going. Sunday was a little better, and we are expecting a return of milder weather this week.
Wild Side: The hermit thrush
One of the more gratifying aspects of birding is the way even familiar species find ways to surprise you. Common birds turn up in new settings at new times, or do things you’ve never seen them do before. Despite a good half-century of experience with the birds of Eastern Massachusetts, I can’t spend a single day in the field without seeing something new.
Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman
A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend. Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene. According to State Police...
‘Big Night Out’
Everyone is invited for a fun night out at the Harbor View Hotel on North Water Street in Edgartown on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 pm for dancing, food, and drinks. Music by DJ Smooth B, and silent auction too. The event will benefit the Vineyard Montessori School. Tickets can be purchased at vineyardmontessori.com/bignightout. If you can’t attend and still want to donate, visit vineyardmontessori.com/giving.
Kemp Harris comes to the Island
About five years ago, musician Kemp Harris made a trip to the Vineyard to perform before a modest wintertime crowd at the Pathways space in Chilmark. Now, for the first time since then, Harris will be returning to the same venue, and if you missed him before, this is a must-see event on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 pm.
Black History Month book sale
The Friends of the West Tisbury Library will hold a book sale during the month of February in celebration of Black History Month. The Friends invite folks to explore resources on African American history, learn about noteworthy Black figures and their contributions, and learn about and purchase books by African American authors. The library has curated a large number of hard and soft cover fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books that will be available for a low cost. All hardcover books are $3, all soft covered books are $1, and all children’s books are priced as marked. Books will be available on a cart on the main floor of the library — cash payments should be made in the donation box provided at the sale.
Robert W. Donnelly
Robert W Donnelly, 82, of Edgartown, died on Jan. 31, 2023, following a long illness. Born in Oak Bluffs at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in 1940 to Lillian (Smith) and John (“Jack”) Donnelly, he was the second of four children. Bob had a lifelong love for Chappaquiddick...
MVRHS sports wrap-up
Boys’ basketball beats Nantucket and Cape Cod Academy in gritty fashion. This week, the Vineyarders traveled to Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 28, and then hosted Cape Cod Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a bid to sweep both season series. Each game came down to the wire, with the Vineyarders prevailing 47-45, and then 60-57.
