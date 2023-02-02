The Friends of the West Tisbury Library will hold a book sale during the month of February in celebration of Black History Month. The Friends invite folks to explore resources on African American history, learn about noteworthy Black figures and their contributions, and learn about and purchase books by African American authors. The library has curated a large number of hard and soft cover fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books that will be available for a low cost. All hardcover books are $3, all soft covered books are $1, and all children’s books are priced as marked. Books will be available on a cart on the main floor of the library — cash payments should be made in the donation box provided at the sale.

