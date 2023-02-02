ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Daily Beast

Ben Affleck’s Grumpy Grammy Face Is Easily Explained: Source

Poor old Ben Affleck looked downright miserable at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Images of the Oscar-winning actor’s mirthless face amid a sea of glitz and glamour quickly went viral, though no one could quite work out what he was seemingly so upset about. But a source apparently familiar with Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, told ET that there’s a perfectly innocent explanation. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.” The source added that Lopez “knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time.”
Daily Beast

Bringing Brooke Shields’ Darkest Secrets Into the Light

There was a time that Lana Wilson was the most in-demand filmmaker in Hollywood. The documentarian, whose big break came with 2013’s After Tiller, most famously directed Miss Americana, the headline-making 2020 portrait of Taylor Swift at a time in her career where she finally felt emboldened to speak out, be candid about the toll of fame, and get political.

Comments / 0

Community Policy