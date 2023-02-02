Poor old Ben Affleck looked downright miserable at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Images of the Oscar-winning actor’s mirthless face amid a sea of glitz and glamour quickly went viral, though no one could quite work out what he was seemingly so upset about. But a source apparently familiar with Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, told ET that there’s a perfectly innocent explanation. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.” The source added that Lopez “knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time.”

17 HOURS AGO