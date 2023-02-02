Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Delta Showcases Fully Integrated IoT-based Smart Green Solutions for “Smarter Buildings, Smarter Cities” at AHR Expo 2023
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today demonstrated, at AHR Expo 2023, a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions capable of enhancing energy conservation, productivity, security and indoor air quality (IAQ) in buildings and cities. Visitors will experience the new Red5 IoT building controllers leveraging environmental data from the O3 Edge, over 10 parameters of indoor environment quality data from the new UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System, and data from surveillance systems, to turn HVAC, LED lighting and other building platforms into intelligent, eco-friendly and human-centric infrastructure.
Engineering News-Record New York Magazine Recognizes Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year
Engineering News-Record New York magazine (ENR NY) magazine has recognized Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year. Left to right: Wesbuilt Safety Director Rosie McCullagh, Project Manager Alberto Belmonte, Project Executive Chris Hinck, Senior Project Manager Zach Rogers, General Superintendent Monty Conley, Principal and Co-founder Donal McIntyre, Director of Estimating James Byrne, Project Executive Jody Hanly, and Preconstruction Manager Eoghan O’Carroll. Photo by Peter Wilk/Wilk Marketing Communications.
