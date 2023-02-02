Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Related
Statewide Rent-Cappers Canvass Fair Haven
Bianca Flecha opened the door of her Poplar Street apartment building to find an Australia-raised tenant organizer with a pitch that resonated. She said her rent has gone up a couple hundred dollars every year that she’s lived in her Fair Haven home. James O’Donnell, a New Haven-based organizer...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
Yale Daily News
Of Mice and Men: Branford College students report rodent infestation
On the first day back from winter break, Nathalie Lemon ’25’s suitemate saw a mouse in their dorm. When Branford College facilities showed up the next morning to investigate, they were unable to find the mouse and set traps throughout the suite. But the mouse sightings did not end that morning. After the facilities workers had left, Lemon started unpacking from break, and the mouse ran across her bedroom floor. She screamed, grabbed her bag and headed out for class for the day.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country
I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
Eyewitness News
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say
A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak. The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police. Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART...
New Haven Mayor Elicker gives annual State of the City address
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker delivered his annual State of the City Address on Monday night. During the mayor’s address, Elicker talked about progress made during 2022 and what lies ahead for New Haven in 2023. “We’ve come so far,” Elicker said during his address. “We’ve stabilized our finances.” In […]
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
UConn women notebook: Ducharme return imminent
HARTFORD — Caroline Ducharme took part in pregame warmups for the UConn women’s basketball team for the first time in 2023 Sunday. But when the Huskies’ game against No. 1 South Carolina began, the sophomore guard was back in sweats alongside her fellow injured teammates. Ducharme (concussion...
Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
Adamec: Huskies don't have quite enough
HARTFORD — With the 11 national championship banners the program has won hanging in the rafters above, there are no moral victories. The UConn women’s basketball team lost a game that it had a chance to win Sunday. The Huskies’ rebounding was not good enough. They couldn’t stop the Player of the Year from taking over in a key stretch. They had nothing in reserve. Their Hall of Fame coach, while it was understandable why he’d have an outburst at the time, got a technical foul that was poorly timed.
Glastonbury employee suspended for intoxicant violation
GLASTONBURY — A town highway maintainer was suspended from work without pay for three days in December and January for violating rules that included the town’s Controlled Substances and Alcohol Policy for Drivers. The maintainer, Michael A. Dudzinski, was then was placed on an unpaid leave of absence...
ctexaminer.com
Democrats Fight Democrats in Increasingly Ugly Bid to Fill School Board Seat in Stamford
STAMFORD – A Board of Representatives vote Monday to temporarily fill a vacant school board seat has Democrats fighting Democrats. The battle between party factions has become heated, and may get ugly. Someone created an account on Survey Monkey inviting people to “please share your negative experience” about one of the candidates, Jackie Pioli, before the vote. “There is no need to mention your name, school, title, or any identifying information,” the survey states.
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
Comments / 0