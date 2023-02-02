Read full article on original website
FK Architecture’s Architect Kelly Dawson, AIA, Elected to AIA Orlando Board as Treasurer
FK Architecture, a Fugleberg Koch Company, is pleased to announce that Kelly Dawson, AIA, has been elected to the board of AIA Orlando as Treasurer. Dawson will oversee the Chapter’s financial affairs, budgeting, and overall financial strategies. Dawson brings over two decades of experience in architecture and design surrounding historic renovation, hospitality, multi-family, health care, corporate, and education projects. Dawson previously served as a Director at Large for the organization.
Michigan Adds NPCA’s Quality Assurance Course to State Concrete Certification
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently approved the National Precast Concrete Association’s PQS Level II-Quality Assurance/Quality Control course as an accepted alternative to its Michigan Concrete Association Level II certification. Michigan joins Texas, Florida and Arizona in recognizing a PQS Level II course for statewide personnel certification requirements. The...
