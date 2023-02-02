FK Architecture, a Fugleberg Koch Company, is pleased to announce that Kelly Dawson, AIA, has been elected to the board of AIA Orlando as Treasurer. Dawson will oversee the Chapter’s financial affairs, budgeting, and overall financial strategies. Dawson brings over two decades of experience in architecture and design surrounding historic renovation, hospitality, multi-family, health care, corporate, and education projects. Dawson previously served as a Director at Large for the organization.

