brproud.com
Louisiana gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday night in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge Young Republicans of Louisiana is hosting a gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday, Feb. 7. The forum will hear from candidate Representative Richard Nelson at Uncle Earl’s (3753 Perkins Road) starting at 6 p.m. Spencer Evans, president of the group, said...
brproud.com
Yogi Bear no more, after almost 50 years campground in Louisiana changing name
ROBERT, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort. If you want one more chance to do so while the name remains the same, you have until the end of February. The campground in Tangipahoa Parish...
brproud.com
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge advocating for excellence 30 years later
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the longest-standing organizations in Baton Rouge is impacting kids in low-income areas, by preparing youth and young adults to lead the way. “For our communities for so long, we have not received resources in the way that we think we should. And...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
brproud.com
Southern University to showcase ‘AIDS Quilt’ honoring Black lives lost to AIDS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University and A&M College will hold one of the largest displays that honor the Black lives that were lost to AIDS from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11. The AIDS Quilt consists of 175 panels of people who lost their lives due to AIDS....
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
brproud.com
Organizations join to change the pattern of HIV/AIDS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is February 7 and to bring awareness to the issue, The National AIDS Memorial has teamed up with Southern University to share its initiative. Milan Jackson, Program Manager of Project P.E.E.R at Southern University says she lost her cousin,...
brproud.com
Joe Burrow wants his money to help ‘Do Good’ in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation. The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing...
brproud.com
Investigation continues after horse collapses, dies near Southern University Law Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A horse collapsed and died near the Southern University Law Center on Monday. As of 9 p.m., university officials and other authorities were still investigating the incident. A university spokesperson confirmed that the horse did not belong to any of SU’s campuses. According...
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy invited to State of the Union Address after heroic act
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) invited a detective with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to the State of the Union in Washington D.C. This was done after a post went viral on social media about the detective saving a life while off-duty.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Parish schools receive $5,000 in grant money
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence awarded $5,000 to six schools. The fund provided by Drax will be used to develop new learning activities for students in neighborhoods lacking resources. The vice president of Drax said the company wants to contribute to the community.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
klax-tv.com
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
brproud.com
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget in Baton Rouge – without looking cheap
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey Baton Rouge, it’s February and you know what that means? Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Valentine’s Day is a fun way to show your loved ones you care, but planning the perfect date can be stressful. Ranging from getting gifts to booking reservations at their favorite restaurants, costs can add up.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
