Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge Young Republicans of Louisiana is hosting a gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday, Feb. 7. The forum will hear from candidate Representative Richard Nelson at Uncle Earl’s (3753 Perkins Road) starting at 6 p.m. Spencer Evans, president of the group, said...
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
Organizations join to change the pattern of HIV/AIDS

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is February 7 and to bring awareness to the issue, The National AIDS Memorial has teamed up with Southern University to share its initiative. Milan Jackson, Program Manager of Project P.E.E.R at Southern University says she lost her cousin,...
Joe Burrow wants his money to help ‘Do Good’ in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation. The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing...
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
West Baton Rouge Parish schools receive $5,000 in grant money

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence awarded $5,000 to six schools. The fund provided by Drax will be used to develop new learning activities for students in neighborhoods lacking resources. The vice president of Drax said the company wants to contribute to the community.
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget in Baton Rouge – without looking cheap

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey Baton Rouge, it’s February and you know what that means? Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Valentine’s Day is a fun way to show your loved ones you care, but planning the perfect date can be stressful. Ranging from getting gifts to booking reservations at their favorite restaurants, costs can add up.
