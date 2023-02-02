Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today demonstrated, at AHR Expo 2023, a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions capable of enhancing energy conservation, productivity, security and indoor air quality (IAQ) in buildings and cities. Visitors will experience the new Red5 IoT building controllers leveraging environmental data from the O3 Edge, over 10 parameters of indoor environment quality data from the new UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System, and data from surveillance systems, to turn HVAC, LED lighting and other building platforms into intelligent, eco-friendly and human-centric infrastructure.

15 HOURS AGO