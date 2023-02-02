ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Turnto10.com

Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft

(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
ATTLEBORO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer

“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Providence landlord has bail reduced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Providence landlord was back in court on Tuesday and had his bail reduced. Rufus Watson, 36, is facing multiple felony charges connected to a deadly shooting last month on Prudence Avenue. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jennie...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, a man was found at a home on Chandler Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers did find a shell casing located at the scene. The victim, who is not being […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence

(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest career criminal, who allegedly resists arrest, rams police cruiser

“On February 5th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” were attempting to execute a search warrant at 83 Field St., #2. The target of the investigation was JOSE FERNANDEZ, 47. Upon stopping FERNANDEZ in his vehicle a short distance away from the residence, he refused to open the car door and attempted to drive away, striking a cruiser in the process.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Johnston police say report of porch pirate unfounded

(WJAR) — Johnston police said Monday that a report of porch pirate turned out to be unfounded. "Further information provided about this incident revealed that the woman pictured was not involved in any crime, and that this was a case of a package being delivered to the wrong house. We appreciate the public's assistance with this matter," police said in a Facebook post.
JOHNSTON, RI
whdh.com

Missing Hanson 13-year-old located

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
HANSON, MA

